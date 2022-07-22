The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: A shocking discovery has consequences

Bill Spencer makes a shocking discovery on The Bold ad the Beautiful. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/admedia

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease a week of shocking revelations.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) is still trying to escape Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) hold on him. He learned that she killed his adoptive mom, Li (Naomi Matsuda), this week, which will fuel his need to escape and protect his family from his psychotic bio mom.

Meanwhile, Bold viewers learned that spoilers revealing Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) state of mind were correct as Taylor (Krista Allen) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) got a call about where she checked herself in.

There’s been some bonding between the Spencer men as Bill (Don Diamont) met with Liam (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) over a meal. The timing was suspicious, but now, it all makes sense.

As the entire town, except for Sheila and Mike (Ken Hanes), believe Finn is dead, everyone continues to mourn. Steffy feels like she can’t live without her husband, and Taylor and Ridge worry about their daughter.

Next week, things on The Bold and the Beautiful are amped up, especially as July sweeps begin to wrap up.

Bill’s shocking discovery

At the end of Thursday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Bill was walking behind the restaurant where Steffy and Finn were shot.

He discovers what appears to be a not-so-dead Li, which is ironic because it was said Naomi Matsuda had completed her run as Finn’s adoptive mother at the end of June.

How she escaped the fiery crash that sent her into the water remains unclear, but she somehow found her way to the restaurant.

Now, the question is, will she tell Bill where Sheila is and that Finn is alive, or will she keep her secret in hopes she can recover and return to her boy? Perhaps she suffers from amnesia and doesn’t remember anything from the last several months.

Will Finn escape Sheila’s clutches?

For weeks now, Finn has been getting stronger. He is working to get back to his family, but every time he makes a move, Sheila drugs him, rendering him unconscious.

Next week’s spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful tease that Finn may get the upper hand. Will it be because of Bill Spencer, or will it be because of his determination?

It has been a long time coming for a Sinn reunion. The writers “killed” him at the beginning of April, and Steffy has been mourning him ever since.

Be sure to tune in every day so not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.