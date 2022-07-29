The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Sinn reunion, viral photo, and Tridge kiss

Steffy has mourned her husband for months. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that relationships are front and center.

There hasn’t been a lot of happiness for the people of Los Angeles. Sure, Eric (John McCook) and Donna (Jennifer Gareis) are back together, and Quinn (Rena Sofer) reunited with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), but that isn’t what fans are most interested in.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) is alive and free, which means he is seeking out his lady love. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is in Monaco, and he will arrive there next week. They have been apart since April, so their reunion is long overdue.

Meanwhile, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is still out there somewhere. Where will she find solace?

Things are about to get intense in the coming weeks, especially where Bridge and Tridge are concerned.

Here’s what you can expect to see on The Bold and the Beautiful next week.

Sinn reunion

It’s a huge deal for Sinn fans next week as Finn and Steffy will finally be reunited in Monaco. As he desperately searches for his wife, he finds her outside still with a look of grief and anguish.

Their reunion will be filled with a steamy kiss and a long embrace. It’s been a long time in the making, and since she believed Finn was dead, Steffy will think her mind is playing tricks on her.

She longed for her husband, feeling like he was out there somewhere. Their connection is undeniable, and now, they can begin their fairytale.

Deacon and Brooke go viral

Sheila ends up on Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) doorstep. He is at a loss about what to do, but something tells us he may turn her into the police, especially after learning he stops by Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) house.

What he’s there for wasn’t made clear, but as he talks with Brooke and Hope (Annika Noelle), a photo of them starts to take off on social media. The number of views is concerning, especially since Brooke just reconciled with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), who is off with Taylor (Krista Allen).

When Brooke sees what’s happening, will she demand Hope remove the photo? And even if she complies, will it be too late?

Forrester reunion

When Ridge and Taylor finally find their daughter, Finn has already arrived. They will be shocked to see their son-in-law alive, not dead, as everyone believed.

After all of the questions and shock are finished, Steffy wastes no time asking her parents where they stand. She has been working on their reunion for months, and now, she demands answers.

Spoilers tease that Ridge and Taylor share a kiss. Does this mean Tridge is back in the works?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.