The Bold and the Beautiful’s Sean Kanan returns to Cobra Kai for Season 5

Sean Kanan has been a busy man this year.

Not only has he been filming as The Bold and the Beautiful’s Deacon Sharpe, but he was also filming as Mike Barnes for the upcoming season of Cobra Kai.

TV Line dropped the exciting news earlier today to coincide with the Season 5 trailer that was released ahead of the September 9 return date.

The first pictures were already released, too. Sean looks much different as Mike Barnes than he does in the role of Deacon on the CBS soap.

He’s been vocal about wanting to return to the series but did not appear in Season 4 of Cobra Kai. However, his return was teased at the end of that season, which opened the door to his role in Season 5.

So, will Bold viewers see less of Deacon in the coming weeks?

Sean Kanan reprises role of Mike Barnes for Cobra Kai

Given that Season 5 of Cobra Kai debuts in a month, there won’t be any disappearance for Deacon on The Bold and the Beautiful.

While it wasn’t made clear when Cobra Kai was filmed, it was likely months ago. With Deacon not being central in a storyline, it was likely easy to film what he needed and do both projects simultaneously.

Mike Barnes wasn’t present in Season 4 of Cobra Kai, so his return in Season 5 will be a welcome one.

Sean Kanan as Deacon Sharpe

Hope’s (Annika Noelle) daddy finally made it home. The Bold and the Beautiful viewers were shocked when Sean Kanan stepped back into the role of Deacon Sharpe.

He is currently single on the show, but a group of viewers is shipping him with Taylor (Krista Allen). The two got close ahead of her running off to Monaco with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), but there hadn’t been any resolution.

His love for Brooke (Katherin Kelly Lang) has been made clear repeatedly. He wants to be with her, and they shared that kiss on NYE, which led to a complete breakdown of the Bridge marriage. However, she insists she isn’t interested in him and just wants to be with Ridge.

This week, Deacon will get some bonding time with his daughter as Hope leans on him when Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) wants Douglas to live with him.

Will you be watching Sean Kanan as Mike Barnes in Cobra Kai?

