The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila threatens Deacon

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Deacon (Sean Kanan) is between a rock and a hard place.

Last week, Deacon met a woman and brought her to his place. After a night of adult time, he realized it was Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

This happened at the worst possible time as he was spending more time with Hope (Annika Noelle) as she navigates the custody of Douglas (Django Ferri) with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

That isn’t the only thing Deacon has to worry about. He is on parole, and his parole officer is there to check on him. Sheila begged him not to say anything, and he didn’t based on the preview video.

His parole is a big deal, and any slip-up, especially with Sheila, could cost him everything.

Will Deacon turn Sheila in?

Hope sees a familiar woman at Deacon’s place

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers revealed Hope would see a mystery woman at her dad’s place. She will get a familiar vibe from her, but whether she recognizes her as Sheila is unknown.

Everyone believes Sheila is dead after the police found her middle toe and some hair after a bear attack. While Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is suspicious, it seems everyone else is ready to celebrate the riddance of the town villain.

Sheila threatens Deacon

As the two dance around what happens next, Deacon is worried about his future. Sheila wants him to continue hiding her so that she can access Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Deacon is torn because of his concern about Hope and Brooke. He doesn’t have a stake in what happens to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) or Finn, but his Logan girls are important to him.

Despite his protests, Sheila gives him no choice. He will continue to hide her if he wants to remain a free man. If she goes to prison, she will ensure that he follows behind.

Given all he has achieved, Deacon isn’t ready to return to prison. He finally has a relationship with Hope, which he dreamed of while locked away.

There is so much at stake for Deacon, and Sheila knows it. She is using it to keep herself safe, and if the two are romantically involved during her hideout, so be it.

How will this play out?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.