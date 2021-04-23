The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Hope and Liam try to work it out and Bill is losing his cool

A Lope reunion is coming on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week reveal it is more of the same where marriages are concerned. The ups and downs of the death investigation are keeping the people of Los Angeles on their toes.

Liam (Scott Clifton) has been a hot mess since he hit Vinny (Joe LoCicero). Bill (Don Diamont) covered it all up, but the walls are closing in. Things are starting to spiral, and as May sweeps approaches, things should begin to pick up.

Lope reunion

Hope (Annika Noelle) is worried about Liam and his most recent behavior. He is all over the place, which she has noticed. Just as he was ready to tell her the truth, Bill swooped in to save his son.

Her concern will continue to mount, but next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, spoilers tease that there may be a Lope reunion. She may invite him to move back in. Will it be because she wants to work on her marriage or worry about the secret she is keeping?

When Hope tells Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) about the news, she will be preaching the same old thing. Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is still on her radar, and yet again, she warns her daughter about his intentions. They have been close lately, and some viewers thought they were moving toward a pairing.

Bill spirals

Even though he has been trying to keep a cool head, Bill can’t help himself. When he finally spends some time with Katie (Heather Tom), an interruption comes at the worst time.

The detectives will want to question Liam, and when Bill interrupts, will he throw up suspicions? Of course, he will. Acting the way he is will not only make the investigation look legit, but it may even peg Liam as the suspect. His meddling has never ended well, and this time, the outcome could be worse.

Also, when Wyatt (Darin Brooks) asks his dad about this car, Bill is going to explode.

New couples brewing?

Quinn (Rena Sofer) raised eyebrows while she unloaded on Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) about her marital woes. She was there to go to bat for Zoe (Kiara Barnes). Unfortunately, though, it appears the two made a connection that was more than friendly.

Eric (John McCook) confirmed issues in his marriage to Quinn while talking to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) this week. When Donna (Jennifer Gareis) is there for him to lean on, will old and familiar feelings pop back up?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.