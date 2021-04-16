The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Hope is worried about Liam and Quinn talks to Carter

Liam is spiraling out of control on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episode of the CBS soap tease more of the same is happening.

Vinny’s (Joe LoCicero) death has everyone talking. Now that the police are involved, it is only a matter of time before everything unravels.

While the entire week won’t focus on Liam (Scott Clifton) and his erratic behavior, a good portion of it will.

Hope confides in Thomas

As Hope (Annika Noelle) grows closer to Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), she will trust him. Seeing him break down at the morgue while identifying Vinny softened her just a little bit more.

It isn’t the beginning of a hookup or romance just yet, though. She is going to need a friend to talk to about Liam and his strange behavior.

Hope has noticed that things haven’t been the same since she asked for a separation, which coincides with Vinny’s death. It is unlikely she will piece the two situations together, but she knows something isn’t right.

At the end of the week, she will offer Liam something. It remains to be seen, but it may be the first step to rebuilding the marriage and love they once shared.

Quinn goes to bat for Zoe

For whatever reason, Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Zoe (Kiara Barnes) have a growing friendship. She will stick her neck out for her when she pleads her case with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

Zoe should be grateful for the chance. Quinn has a lot going on at home as her marriage with Eric (John McCook). Things aren’t rosy between them, and he will confide in Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) about what’s happening.

Quinn will attempt to rekindle the passion she and Eric once shared, but the ship may have sailed on this marriage. After all of the ups and downs this past year, it may be time to throw in the towel.

The detectives amp up their search

As Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) and Baker (Dan Martin) nose around, they get close to answers.

Between Liam’s weird behavior and their knowledge of Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), everything could come crashing down sooner than anyone thinks.

Katie (Heather Tom) finally gives Bill a moment of her time, but that will be promptly interrupted. Baker will be there with some questions, which clearly won’t sit well with the business mogul.

Not only does he have to monitor his adult son so that he doesn’t confess, but now he has to worry about what the detective has to say.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.