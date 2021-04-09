The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Liam’s guilt eats him up and Hope is there for Thomas

Bill thought he was doing right by Liam on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise that the web of deceit is still being spun.

With Finn (Tanner Novlan) recognizing Vinny (Joe LoCicero), the news of his death is going to travel quickly.

As a father tries to keep his son from unraveling, the hole he is digging continues to get bigger. What was supposed to be a move to protect his kids turns out to be something that will cost him more than he could ever imagine.

Bill’s decisions raise suspicions

As Bill (Don Diamont) tries to ensure Liam (Scott Clifton) doesn’t dive off the deep end, he will have his hands full keeping his stories straight.

Choosing to leave Vinny’s dead body on the side of the road was a no-brainer for Bill. He knew that Liam would look like his motives for killing him were real and that it wasn’t an accident.

Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, questions will be asked. Liam is already worked up about what happened, so what happens when he comes face to face with a detective who has some questions remains unknown.

His guilt is eating him alive. Liam could barely manage to keep quiet when he slept with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and that was just a drunken tryst. Imagine the guilt of running someone over. It is complicated because Vinny switched Steffy’s paternity test and caused plenty of turmoil for everyone involved.

How long Bill remains quiet about what happened and steadfast with his story remains to be seen.

Thomas leans on Hope

News of Vinny’s death begins to spread. Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) feels terrible about what happened to him. He was so upset with him for the paternity test saga that he decided to end the friendship.

Hope (Annika Noelle) will be there as a shoulder for Thomas. Speculation has been all over the place about a possible Hope and Thomas pairing, and it looks like this may be the beginning of that.

Look for information about Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Eric’s (John McCook) marriage is also revealed. Unfortunately, it isn’t good. Their relationship took a huge hit, and it looks like there may be a separation coming.

There is plenty ahead next week, so be sure you tune in daily so that not a moment of the sudsy suspense is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.