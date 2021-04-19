The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Zoe begs Carter for forgiveness

Carter may not be quick to forgive. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that there will be begging and forgiveness this week at Forrester Creations.

After many Liam (Scott Clifton) and Bill (Don Diamont) scenes, some more characters act in the scenes this week.

Zoe (Kiara Barnes) has found an ally in Quinn (Rena Sofer), but to what end? She never does anything out of the kindness of her heart, so what is in it for Mrs. Eric Forrester?

Second chances

In the preview video for this week’s The Bold and the Beautiful episodes, Zoe is seen pleading with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor). She wants forgiveness and to mend their relationship.

As she assures him she wants him, and he claps back that if that were the case, she wouldn’t have been seeking other men. Of course, the other man he is referring to is Zende (Delon de Metz).

Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful reveal that Quinn will be going to bat for Zoe again. She has already talked to Carter trying to get him to forgive her, but it looks like more will be happening.

Is Zoe telling the truth?

Given her past, Zoe may be just saying what she believes Carter wants to hear. She had everything she could have wanted with him, and now that Zende is involved with Paris (Diamond White), she realizes what she lost.

Despite her attempt to appear sincere, she is the one who sabotaged Paris ahead of her date with Zende. She teamed up with Quinn, and the two ensured things did not go well for the couple.

Does Zoe realize that Carter was her best option or her only option?

Aside from the Carter and Zoe saga, The Bold and Beautiful viewers will see more about Vinny’s (Joe LoCicero) death and its effect on Liam.

There is a little bit of everything happening this week on the show and more screen time for the cast members who have been back-burnered because of the murder mystery taking over Los Angeles.

Things will be kicking into high gear as there are only a few weeks before May sweeps begin. The CBS soap is known to have a few tricks lined up for the suspense period. Between the relationships that are being tested and the possible outcomes for them, it will be a week full of surprising twists and turns.

Will Carter forgive Zoe and work on rebuilding their relationship?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.