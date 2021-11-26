The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Deacon causes trouble for Brooke and Ridge

Brooke and Ridge have issues next week on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that Thanksgiving happenings caused lasting trouble for one marriage, and two others are dealing with conflicting feelings.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon (Sean Kanan) have made waves for the prominent families, and now, marriages are suffering because of them.

A lot is happening as November sweeps wrap up, so The Bold and the Beautiful viewers better get ready!

Brooke and Ridge butt heads over Deacon

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) isn’t a level-headed guy when it comes to Deacon. He has made it known that he doesn’t want him around his family, yet he continues to show up.

Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge warns Deacon. It won’t be a quick one-off, either. He puts Hope’s (Annika Noelle) dad on notice, and that is where the trouble begins.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) finds herself in an awkward position where she is stuck between her husband and her daughter. She wants to support Hope, but Ridge is absolutely against it.

By the end of the week, Ridge has had enough, and Brooke must choose which side she is on. Hope is adamant about Deacon being in her life, whether she gets support from her mom and step-dad or not.

Other The Bold and the Beautiful happenings

While Brooke and Ridge are at odds, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam (Scott Clifton) plot about their spouses and how to get them to ditch their problematic parents.

Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) mom is Sheila, and his feelings about her are mixed at best. When she pops up to surprise him next week at the hospital, he will be torn about whether to engage or walk away as Steffy has asked him to do.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will have a lightbulb moment about his love life. Will he decide to pursue Katie (Heather Tom), or will it be another lady who piques his interest? It’s likely the Logan sister, but he’s been growing close to Paris (Diamond White) too.

A lot is going down next week on The Bold and the Beautiful as November sweeps end. With that over, it’s time to look forward to the return of Taylor Hayes, with a new face.

Be sure to tune in all week so not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.