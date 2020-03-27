The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Bill begs Katie, Quinn relishes in victory, and Sally gets talked to

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s shows tease there will be explosive events in the coming week.

Fallout is still heavy from the Brill kiss, and relationships may never be the same.

What was supposed to be a celebration turned into a nightmare, and there may be no coming back as the guests at the Forrester party watched in horror.

Quinn is overjoyed with the results

Most of this week was filled with Quinn (Rena Sofer) plotting to make sure Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) was exposed. Bill (Don Diamont) was collateral damage, not the target.

As Quinn relishes in her scheme paying off, two relationships are on the verge of falling apart. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Katie (Heather Tom) are stunned to see the Brill kiss.

This isn’t what anyone had in mind, yet it is what is happening at the moment.

Despite Shauna’s (Denise Richards) intention to not have Ridge see the video, Quinn went ahead and dropped it. She didn’t want to cause problems for Bridge and revealed that she would head back to Las Vegas.

Shauna will leave during the coming week but it won’t be the last time The Bold and the Beautiful viewers see her.

Katie and Bill feel the heat

After all of the drama that Katie and Bill had in their relationship, this is the cherry on top.

It has been a rough few months for the couple. Katie almost died, and Bill was by her side the entire time. She thought things were getting back to normal, and instead, her sister and her boyfriend were playing kissy face.

Bill will be begging for Katie’s forgiveness next week on The Bold and the Beautiful. Expect him to throw out all of the promises he can in hopes of getting back in her good graces.

Katie isn’t as naive as people think, which isn’t going to be a good thing for Bill.

Sally’s saga

The drama with Sally (Courtney Hope) will be front and center next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Viewers learned that her diagnosis was not terminal, and it was only a ploy to get Wyatt (Darin Brooks) back. It worked, but now, Dr. Escobar (Monica Ruiz) is going to insist she comes clean.

After all the time and plotting that went into the plan, Sally doesn’t want to own up quite yet. She is enjoying the attention of Wyatt, no matter how it is coming.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.