The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Finn figures it out

This week’s Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the end is in sight.

After a curveball with Luna (Lisa Yamada) that only a few saw coming, Finn (Tanner Novlan) gets a clue.

Things between him and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) have been rocky since he admitted Hope (Annika Noelle) kissed him.

She’s been missing and hasn’t contacted him to speak with the kids, which was the biggest red flag. Finn knew Steffy went to the Spencer estate, and when he saw Luna there last week, he picked up on a vibe.

Their connection is strong, but will he be able to make it to her before Luna ends her life?

Here’s what’s happening this week.

Steffy struggles with Luna

Luna has kept Steffy in a cage in her apartment. She thought no one would look there — and why would they?

Now that she is staying with Bill (Don Diamont) and Poppy (Romy Park) is in jail, no one should go there.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Luna will attempt to drug Steffy even more as she struggles to resist. The Forrester heiress is the only one standing in her way, and she’s worked too hard to cover her tracks for Steffy to blow up her life.

Can’t Wait To See Next Week BOLD And The BEAUTIFUL. Finn Figured It Out. He Thinks LUNA Had Something To Do With STEFFY Being MISSING.

Finn rescues Steffy

After getting a vibe from Bill’s house, Finn believes Luna is involved in his wife’s disappearance.

When he meets with Li (Naomi Matsuda) and lets her in on his theory, she must agree something isn’t right.

She has said she believes Poppy is plenty of things but not a murderer.

When Bill asked her about switching the paternity test, she was adamant that she had nothing to do with it. Li and Bill have a special relationship since he saved her life, and she would never try to deceive him.

Spoilers tease that Li and Luna argue as Finn works to save Steffy. Everything will be exposed by the week’s end, including Luna’s statement about Poppy confessing to her.

When she learns the truth about her daughter, Poppy won’t know what hit her.

What happens to Luna remains to be seen. How could she recover from such vicious crimes? However, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is still very much alive and well, so there’s no telling what The Bold and the Beautiful writers will do with Luna.

Be sure to tune in daily so that you don’t miss a moment of the drama leading up to finding Steffy.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.