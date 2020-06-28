The Bold and the Beautiful preview for next week: Love conquers all

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for next week features a new theme, “love conquers all.” Theme weeks have been happening for nearly two months now, and with no definitive date for new shows, it will be several more before the storylines fans have been waiting on will begin airing.

Next week will be all about love and what each couple has to endure to get where they are. With the pairings switching up like a revolving door, their list of trials and tribulations spans far and wide.

Which episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful will air?

Monday begins the “love conquers all” week. In an episode from August 2014, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Hope (then played by Kim Matula) get married in Monte Carlo. Some The Bold and the Beautiful fans may not remember this romance, especially if they are newer viewers.

Tuesday’s episode is from August 2015. It will feature the wedding of Rick (Jacob Young) and Maya (Karla Mosley). This was a huge storyline when it was revealed that Maya was a transgender woman. The Bold and the Beautiful got huge props for this storyline, making headlines all over.

On Wednesday, it will be all about Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Caroline (Linsey Godfrey). In an episode from Septemeber 2015, the couple will pronounce themselves married. It will be beachy. After the criticism of their relationship, things get complicated. Remember, Caroline is Bill’s (Don Diamont) niece and was involved with Ridge and his son, Thomas (Pierson Fode).

Thursday will bring a union that is front and center on The Bold and the Beautiful today. In an episode from September 2016, Eric (John McCook) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) get married.

This was an unlikely pairing given the crazy antics she has been recognized for, yet the two are still married today. Perez Hilton was a guest star and the person who married them on the show.

Friday will round out the week with an episode from July 2018. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is ready to move forward with Liam (Scott Clifton), but there is one big hurdle in her way. Hope (Annika Noelle) is pregnant with his baby. This wasn’t long after Steffy had Kelly, which has rippling effects.

When will The Bold and the Beautiful have new episodes?

It will be a while before The Bold and the Beautiful will have new episodes to share with fans. They resumed production once again after a week of hiccups preventing them from moving forward at their original resume date.

Several things have changed with the coronavirus pandemic regulations. The soap will now use blowup dolls during love scenes or scenes that require touching of physicality. It was highly mocked on Soap Twitter, but it is necessary to keep everyone safe.

Hopefully, new episodes will resume at some point in August. For now, the actors and production crew are working hard to get fans new content and resume a sense of normalcy.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.