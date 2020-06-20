The Bold and the Beautiful preview for next week: Daytime Emmy-winning performances featured

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for next week is all about Daytime Emmy wins. In a nod to the upcoming ceremony, the CBS soap will feature episodes that were submitted for an actor or actress where they took home the coveted award.

As production works out the kinks for The Bold and the Beautiful after one day of filming and a temporary shut down again, viewers are being treated to carefully crafted theme weeks.

Which episodes will air on The Bold and the Beautiful next week?

Monday will kick off the week of Emmy-winning performances. Scott Clifton won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actor as Liam for his September 2010 scenes where he learns that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is the father he never knew.

Tuesday’s episode will follow suit with the Outstanding Younger Actor winner. This time, it went to Rome Flynn for his portrayal of Zende on The Bold and the Beautiful. The episode aired in June 2017. It was featuring Zende laying out how he felt about Julius’ (Obba Babatunde) treatment of Maya (Karla Mosely).

Wednesday will feature Susan Flannery and her third win for Outstanding Lead Actress at the Daytime Emmys. She won it for her portrayal of Stephanie on The Bold and the Beautiful. The episode was from May 2002 when she skewered Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) for falling pregnant with Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) child while he was married to her daughter.

On Thursday, it is Heather Tom’s turn to shine. She won her second Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress. The episode is from August 2011 when Katie finds out that Bill and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) have feelings for one another.

Finally, Friday’s episode features Jaqueline MacInnes Wood win for Outstanding Lead Actress. The episode aired in January 2018 and was all centered around her begging Liam not to leave after she bedded his dad. This was huge for the Steam fans, especially with questions about the paternity of their little girl.

When will new episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful air?

At this point, production is still a work in progress. It was supposed to begin last week and Katherine Kelly Lang and Don Diamont both posted photos of themselves at the studio.

Love scenes will be worked around by using blowup dolls and editing. This means that post-production could take longer than normal, leaving the turn around time in question.

Production was halted after just one day back. The Bold and the Beautiful crew wants to make sure no one gets sick and they are being as careful as possible. It is set to resume next week as the Emmy week begins.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.