The Bold and the Beautiful preview for next week: Celebrity week begins

The Bold and the Beautiful is serving up another theme week for viewers next week. This time, it will be all about celebrities.

It has been almost a month since The Bold and the Beautiful aired new episodes. Since then, they have put together theme weeks that included trips to Monte Carlo, some epic weddings, and a whole week about Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang).

What will the celebrity-themed week entail on The Bold and the Beautiful?

With celebrities headlining next week of The Bold and the Beautiful, the network has chosen some fun episodes for fans to see again.

Monday’s episode will bring Rick (Jacob Young) and Maya (Kara Mosley) back to the show. The episode features Los Angeles Dodger, Kike Hernandez, and originally aired in September 2016.

Tuesday will feature some trouble between C.J. (Mick Cain) and Amber (Adrienne Frantz) because of her new friend, Raymond (Usher). That episode aired back in June 1998.

Wednesday will bring a smile for long-time The Bold and the Beautiful fans. Eric (John McCook) and Stephanie (Susan Flannery) will disagree about Ann (Betty White) and whether she goes back to Chicago or not. This episode originally aired in February 2007.

Thursday’s episode will feature Beverly (Gina Rodriguez) as she takes on Amber. The two have some jealousy issues they need to work out. It originally aired in December 2011. And finally,

Friday’s episode is all about that one time Bob Barker punched Wyatt (Darin Brooks). This comes from August 2014.

When will The Bold and the Beautiful return with new episodes?

The most recent update is that The Bold and the Beautiful is hoping to begin filming again in June. No official date has been given, but they want to try and get back to producing new episodes next month.

Even if they begin taping like planned, it will still be a few weeks before the new episodes would begin airing on CBS. Right now, there hasn’t been any disclosure about how they plan to get back into production, or how intimate scenes will work.

A lot of unknowns are hanging in the balance. Production has been suspended since mid-March, with the final episodes that were shot and prepared aired at the end of April.

For now, The Bold and the Beautiful fans will have to keep tuning in for the theme weeks until new episodes can be brought back.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.