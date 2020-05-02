The Bold and the Beautiful preview for next week: Epic weddings take over

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for next week’s episodes of the show promise it will be a week of love. Week two of encore presentations will feature weddings.

This past week was all about fashion and views when The Bold and the Beautiful took viewers to Monte Carlo. Now, it will be a week focused on love and marriage.

Which weddings will air this week on The Bold and the Beautiful?

With “Epic Weddings” being the theme this week, there will be some major throwbacks in store for viewers. From 1991 through 2017, the weddings are going to be the best of the best.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will be front and center for two of the five days. Her wedding with Eric (John McCook) is featured and will bring The Bold and the Beautiful viewers back to the show’s roots. Following that, Brooke will marry Ridge (played then by Ronn Moss) in a throwback from 1994.

It wouldn’t be The Bold and the Beautiful without Lope and Steam weddings. When Liam (Scott Clifton) married Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) in Australia, it was another fun on-location shoot for the cast. In 2012, Hope (played then by Kim Matula) married Liam in Italy. It was yet another shoot that was fun and full of beautiful scenery.

Finally, The Bold and the Beautiful viewers will get to relive the moment Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill (Don Diamont) got married in 2009. Given where this couple is now on the show, this episode will bring back all the feelings they once shared.

When will The Bold and the Beautiful return with new episodes?

At this point, there is no date for when production will resume on The Bold and the Beautiful. The CBS soap was shutdown in mid-March and they have yet to return to the studio for filming. New episodes ran out last week, which means it will be a while before new content will be ready to air.

Viewers left off seeing Sally (Courtney Hope) and Dr. Escobar (Monica Ruiz) trying to hide Flo’s (Katrina Bowden) passed out body. She was hit over the head by the medical professional and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) was ready to walk in the door.

May sweeps are supposed to be beginning, but it looks like that will be out for The Bold and the Beautiful this year. Hopefully, things will get back to normal soon and new shows will in the works.

For now, enjoy the encore presentations of “Epic Weddings” next week!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.