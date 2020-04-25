The Bold and the Beautiful preview: Monte Carlo week takes over

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for next week’s episodes focus on Monte Carlo. The soap has been based on fashion, and next week, viewers will get to see plenty of it!

Even though new episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful won’t be airing, fans can enjoy some of the older ones that have contributed to the success of the show. With the Monte Carlo theme, you can bank on beauty and fashion as the highlights of the week.

Which episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful will air?

There will be two episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful that will feature some behind-the-scenes footage. They were part of a series that was dubbed Becoming Bold and Beautiful and aired on POP when the network was airing soaps.

That will be a two-part event taking over the Monday and Tuesday timeslots. Then, The Bold and the Beautiful will get back to airing encore episodes. They will feature the beautiful Monte Carlo location and focus on the Spencer Summit.

Wednesday and Thursday’s episode will be back to back encores from 2016. They will heavily feature Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Eric (John McCook). When he leaves, she will follow him. The drama will be heightened and viewers can expect a flashback to crazy Quinn who has been tamer in recent years.

When will new episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful return?

Right now, new programming for The Bold and the Beautiful is up in the air. The show halted production mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. There has been a four to six-week turnaround for new episodes between shooting and editing, which likely means that when shooting can resume, it will be at least another month before viewers pick up where they left off.

The storyline is halted with Flo (Katrina Bowden) being knocked out by Dr. Escobar (Monica Ruiz). Wyatt (Darin Brooks) was returning home where Sally (Courtney Hope) should have been alone. At this point, the show ended with the two women trying to decide what to do with a knocked-out Flo.

As viewers wait things out, The Bold and the Beautiful will be airing encore episodes in the timeslot.

Seeing some throwback content from the show will give newer viewers some history on what happened between the characters, including the relationship between Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Bill (Don Diamont), which is relevant for the current storyline as well.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.