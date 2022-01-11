Richard Burgi out at Y&R — Will Ashland Locke be recast or killed?

Y&R is kicking off 2022 with a major casting change and the possibility of more to come. Pic credit: CBS

Richard Burgi is out at Y&R, and the news has The Young and the Restless fans wondering if Ashland Locke will be recast or killed.

The talented actor debuted as business mogul Ashland in March 2021. It was revealed then that Richard had signed a one-year contract with the CBS soap opera.

There’s no question Ashland has shaken up life in Genoa City, especially after he got involved with Victoria (Amelia Heinle). As news swirls that Richard is done at the hit daytime drama, it means either Ashland’s days in Genoa City are numbered, or he’s getting a new face.

Let’s take a look at what the future holds for Ashland Locke on The Young and the Restless.

Richard Burgi out at Y&R

The other day Richard used Instagram Stories to let his followers know that his time at the CBS show was up. Richard began the video by thanking Y&R fans.

“I want to say thank you to all of you wonderful folks, who have been so kind and generous and supportive with your words, and I have such gratitude for the support,” he expressed in the footage, with his adorable dog beside him.

Then Richard dropped the bombshell that he had finished his run as Ashland while sharing his gratitude for his time on the show.

“I’m moving on from the show. I’ve had a great year on Y&R and just thoroughly enjoyed the great cast and crew. Such wonderful people and I wish you all a good start to 2022 — luck, health, love, joy. God bless,” Richard said, ending his message.

Will Ashland Locke be recast or killed?

After Richard broke the news, he was leaving The Young and the Restless, speculation about the character of Ashland began to run ramped. Some thought the role would be recast, while others believed Ashland would succumb to cancer.

Thanks to Twitter user @Spoilergirl1, it doesn’t appear that that character will be recast.

“Correction on some RB News: Richard Burgi was cut due to new budgets. He had already agreed(not signed but willingly to) stay on another year but SONY is cutting costs across the board. Expect more cuts,” the account Tweeted.

Based on the above tweet, all signs point to Ashland being killed, but there’s a third option that would bring an extremely entertaining storyline.

Y&R viewers have long believed that Ashland was only using Victoria to destroy Victor (Eric Braeden) and Newman Enterprises. It would be just like Ashland to double-cross his wife and father-in-law, and the story would have lasting implications on the family too.

Richard Burgi is out at The Young and the Restless. Ashland Locke won’t be recast and likely won’t be killed to leave the door open for the talented actors return.

How ever the writers have Ashland leave, one thing is for sure. It’s going to be a must-see.

What do you think of Richard and Ashland leaving the hit daytime drama?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.