The Young & the Restless spoilers for next week: Michael reflects, Victoria schemes, and Abby’s family drama

Y&R honors Christian LeBlanc’s 30-year run as Michale Baldwin. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS daytime drama tease rivalry, family tension, and reminiscing are the name of the game.

It’s a special week for one Genoa City resident who contemplates a life change. Two other residents face major family turmoil as shocking choices mean battles are brewing. Both involve Newman family members, which means Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) must navigate another feud.

Victoria plots to gain Newman Media

In hopes of getting control of Newman Media, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) kicks off her plan to turn Victor against Adam (Mark Grossman). Victoria has a proposition for her father that he will mull over a bit.

Ashland (Richard Burgi) has reservations about Billy’s (Jason Thompson) sudden change of heart and warns Victoria to be cautious. The business mogul tries to use Lily (Christel Khalil) for information on Billy, and Lily sees right through Ashland and stands her ground against him.

Speaking of Billy, he struggles with his new position at Chancellor Industries. Working for Lily instead of beside her presents a new set of problems for Billy and Lily.

More Abby, Chance, and Devon drama

The fight for baby Dominic is officially on. Amanda (Mishael Morgan) works with Devon (Bryton James) to find a loophole in his surrogacy contract.

It looks like they find something too. Before the week’s over, Devon blindsides Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Connor Floyd) with his latest move regarding Dominic.

Meanwhile, Abby worries about how Chance is adjusting to fatherhood. A custody battle is on the horizon, and Abby needs Chance to fully embrace the family they created. Abby encourages Chance to seek help for the sake of their son.

Celebrating Christian LeBlanc and Michael Baldwin

In the latest stand-alone episode, Y&R celebrates 30-years of Christian LeBlanc playing Michael Baldwin. The episode takes place on Monday, January 10, and features Michael looking back on his life.

There will be many nostalgic flashbacks as Michael reveals he’s at a crossroads. Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) is Michael’s sounding board as he contemplates giving up law.

Michael also enlists Gloria (Judith Chapman), Kevin (Greg Rikaart), and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) to shed light on his dilemma. The Young and the Restless fans can expect a lot of hilarious advice from those three, that’s for sure.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Sharon (Sharon Case) plans a surprise for Nick (Joshua Morrow). Plus, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) pushes Sally’s (Courtney Hope) buttons. Their rivalry worsens when Sally tempts Adam, who then turns around and shares upsetting news with Chelsea.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.