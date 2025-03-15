Kelly Monaco makes big announcement: Will she spill the General Hospital tea?

Kelly Monaco dropped a big announcement earlier this week.

The former General Hospital star teased telling her side of the story after being axed from the ABC soap.

She was part of the cast for over two decades, and her exit left a sour taste in viewers’ mouths.

Aside from GH, Kelly did a bit of reality TV with her stints on Dancing with the Stars and appearing on Dirty Soap, a series in which she starred alongside Kirsten Storms.

Her days at Playboy have built lifelong friendships, including one with fellow Playboy model Shanna Moakler.

Teaming up with Shanna on a new project makes sense.

Kelly Monaco launches podcast with Shanna Moakler

Kelly Monaco made the big announcement on Instagram.

The former soap diva will co-host the Bad Bunnies podcast with Shanna Moakler.

She wrote, in part, “Unfiltered. Untamed. Unapologetic. We’re bringing you Hollywood secrets, wild stories, pop culture tea, and real talk—nothing is off-limits!”

Kelly added, “But before we drop our first episode, we want to hear from YOU! 👀👇 What topics do you want us to spill on?Reality TV chaos? Dating disasters? Hollywood drama? Let us know in the comments.”

Plenty is happening for Kelly and her co-host, Shanna.

There is the General Hospital tea so many want to know, especially what happened behind the scenes with her good friend, Billy Miller.

Shanna has drummed up interest as her children, Landon and Alabama Barker, have become household names because of TikTok, especially among the younger generations.

Kelly Monaco fired from General Hospital

Viewers were stunned when news broke last year that Kelly Monaco had been axed from General Hospital after over two decades on the hit soap.

She had been getting less and less screen time, though no one seemed to think the show would sacrifice her to bring back Lulu (Alexa Havins) after four years in a coma.

Well, they did. Since then, Kelly has teased telling her story, but nothing has come to fruition until now.

There has been plenty of speculation about what happened behind the scenes with Kelly, but nothing has been confirmed. Unfortunately, despite fan backlash and outrage on social media, the ABC soap has seemingly moved past Kelly’s time on the show and has kept things moving.

Kelly and Shanna Moakler have not confirmed when the first episode of Bad Bunnies will drop, but because of their connections within Hollywood, we think each episode will be filled with plenty of tea.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.