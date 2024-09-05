Is Luna leaving The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers wonder whether Luna (Lisa Yamada) is done with the CBS soap.

With a storyline twist that seemingly came out of nowhere, the writers have backed the character into a corner that will be hard to escape.

Learning that Luna was the one who killed Tom (Clint Howard) and Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers) was shocking. There were many other suspects, and she was the least likely.

However, once Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) figured out what was happening, she began the would-be next victim.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Li (Naomi Matsuda) teamed up, and when Finn found Steffy, Li took off after Luna and cornered her.

Will Luna end up dead as her reign of terror is seemingly over?

Will Luna die on The Bold and the Beautiful?

There have been hints that Luna is leaving The Bold and the Beautiful.

Spoiler photos have indicated Li knocks Luna out, leaving her in a cage like she left Steffy.

Luna was in her black and green leather outfit, meaning it all happened sequentially.

The Bold and the Beautiful has yet to announce what will happen to Lisa Yamada and Luna, and the actress hasn’t indicated anything about her future either.

We suspect the writers will kill off Luna, as any chance of rehabilitation and a relationship with anyone is virtually impossible. She isn’t Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), and life without Luna wouldn’t dramatically change anything.

If Luna somehow makes it into police custody alive, we suspect she will be jailed, and the key will be thrown away.

Where does the storyline go from here?

With Luna and Li set for an epic showdown, we expect the outcome to end poorly.

For months, Luna had everyone fooled, including when she claimed she had ingested Poppy’s (Romy Park) mints to sleep with Zende (Delon de Metz). She knew this would cause issues between him and RJ (Joshua Hoffman), which worked to her benefit.

Poppy will learn the truth about what Luna has done by the end of the week. Spoilers teased that the truth is made public after Luna’s reign of terror against Steffy is stopped.

Is Luna leaving The Bold and the Beautiful? All signs point to that being the case, but without confirmation from the actress or the show, it’s just speculation.

Be sure to tune in today and tomorrow to see what happens between Luna and Li.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.