Is Liam leaving Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful fans wonder whether Liam (Scott Clifton) is leaving the hit CBS soap after a twist no one saw coming.

Thursday’s episode of the daytime drama, Liam and his dad, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), had a vicious confrontation.

Liam has been back and forth on the canvas for several months, with no actual storyline following the ending of his relationship with Hope (Annika Noelle).

However, it seems as though that’s about to change.

As Liam confronted Bill about his part in Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) freedom, they said words that couldn’t be taken back.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

When Bill walked out after laying into his son, Liam experienced a medical crisis.

Will Liam die on The Bold and the Beautiful?

At this point, the reality behind what happened to Liam on The Bold and the Beautiful remains up in the air.

Viewers saw him get dizzy and collapse at Bill’s mansion, hitting his head and knocking him out.

Bill demanded that Liam be gone by the time he returned, but we suspect that Bill may be the one to find his son unconscious.

At the time of this report, Scott Clifton hasn’t said anything about his intentions to exit the CBS soap. His last Instagram post was from December, when he returned to the studio to film as Liam after several weeks away.

CBS doesn’t comment on actors’ exits, so it’s likely Liam is sticking around Los Angeles, or Scott is keeping quiet until before he exits.

Either way, something significant is happening with Liam, which means more screen time for the actor.

Will Liam’s health scare reunite him with Steffy?

With everything happening in Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) life, her marriage to Finn (Tanner Novlan) is on the rocks.

She told Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) that she would always love Liam, which made us think this storyline might be the segue to a Steam reunion.

This storyline is likely to play out over the next several weeks, and with Jacquie going on maternity leave in the coming weeks, we have to wonder if Liam’s condition will play into that.

What happens next is unclear, but Liam took a hard fall with the hit to the back of his head. The writers have something up their sleeve, but is it an exit for the barely-used character or a move to get him more screen time?

Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.