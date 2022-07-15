Laura leaves Port Charles after an alarming call. Pic credit: ABC

Summer in Port Charles is heating up, and the dangers are rising.

Laura (Genie Francis) is the Mayor, and she has been battling several unknown assassination attempts.

After news of Luke’s (Anthony Geary) untimely death spread, Laura began digging and got more than she bargained for in the process.

As this week of General Hospital wraps up, Laura receives a phone call that sends her into a tailspin and out of Port Charles.

Is Laura leaving General Hospital?

Here’s what we know about Laura leaving Port Charles after the phone call she received.

Is Laura leaving General Hospital for good?

Laura’s phone call on General Hospital could save her life.

She learns that something happened to her mom, and she needs to leave immediately. This is typical fashion for the writers to give Genie Francis a summer break.

Laura will be back on General Hospital, but it’s unclear how long she will be gone. Sometimes her vacations are short, and there have been times when she was gone for up to two months.

Because of what things look like for Laura in the storyline, Genie Francis will be needed moving forward, so her exit is only temporary at this time.

Who wants Laura dead on General Hospital?

Unfortunately, the Mayor has found herself the number one target of Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy).

He’s enlisted Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) to help with things, but each time, his consciousness has gotten the better, aggravating Victor more.

General Hospital viewers now know that Cyrus (Jeff Kober) wasn’t behind the attack on her life. It was actually Victor. Laura knows too much about what happened to Luke, and with Anna (Finola Hughes) on the case, it only complicates things further.

The Ice Princess is a hot commodity and the center of the entire plotline. It’s almost as if the 1980s are coming into the current storyline. Long-time viewers are familiar with the storyline, so it brings back a lot of nostalgia.

It will be interesting to see how far the storyline will move while Laura is out of Port Charles. Will Anna get hip to Valentin’s game? He has to keep what is happening with Victor a secret, but his feelings for her are undeniable.

With Laura gone, it leaves a lot of opportunity for Anna and Felicia (Kristina Wager) to do more digging as they follow more leads.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.