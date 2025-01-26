Is Finn Luna’s father on Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful writers have decided to revisit the possibility of Finn (Tanner Novlan) being Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) father.

Just when viewers thought they wrapped up the Luna is a serial killer storyline, we are back to who fathered Luna.

It wasn’t Bill (Don Diamont) or Tom (Clint Howard). For a few days, Li (Naomi Matsuda) had some viewers believing Poppy (Romy Park) and Jack (Ted King) had an affair.

However, that was disapproved on Friday’s episode of the hit CBS soap. Ted King promised “mayhem” was coming to The Bold and the Beautiful, and what would be more chaotic and over the top than a teenage Finn fathering a child with his adoptive aunt?

Why this storyline was brought back is unclear, especially when they could be expanding things with the Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) triangle.

Here’s why it looks like Finn is the one who fathered Luna.

Finn is the only possibility left

At this point, The Bold and the Beautiful is out of options.

They’ve already tried it with Bill, Tom, and recently, Jack.

There were heavy vibes about the time Finn and Poppy spent together during his college days when they ran into each other at Forrester. He was visiting Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and she was there checking in with Luna after learning Li wasn’t very nice to her when she knew she was in Los Angeles.

With Li’s heavy emphasis on Luna’s paternity and Bill’s conversations with his houseguest, we expect things to blow up during sweeps month.

Sinn is due for relationship trouble

As Steffy and Finn’s anniversary approaches, trouble is looming.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers teased that Finn wants answers from Poppy after discovering what happened between her, Li, and Jack.

When Poppy plays dumb, Finn seemingly hints that he remembers everything and she should know why these questions are surfacing.

Spoilers also hinted that Sinn would experience some bumps in the road, and this secret could rock their marriage. Not only could Finn have a love child out there with his adoptive aunt, but she is also a ruthless psychopath.

We smell a connection between Finn’s birthmother and his “maybe” daughter. They are both murderers, which could lead to a switch in Finn’s character, turning him into something similar.

It’s very likely he is Luna’s father, but until the show confirms this, we aren’t 100 percent sold.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.