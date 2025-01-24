Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Luna’s paternity questions and Sinn anniversary

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease more of the same as February sweeps creep in.

It’s been a long month of Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) at the helm of Forrester.

Things with Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) paternity are back in the fold, with the DNA test revealing Jack (Ted King) isn’t her father. The actor teased that “mayhem” was coming, which lines up with sweeps month.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) are done, as he moved on with Taylor (Rebecca Budig). We’ll see more of Tridge next week.

Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) plan for Forrester is in motion, but will it gain traction or fizzle out?

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Finn wants answers

Things have been blissful for Steffy and Finn (Tanner Novlan), which means it’s time to tear them apart.

The couple has been through a lot, but it is about to get much worse.

There has long been speculation that Poppy (Romy Park) and Finn got physical when she stayed with them all those years ago. She knew he wasn’t her blood nephew, and now, the doctor wants answers from his aunt.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Finn confronts Poppy. The two share a secret, and it’s about to be blown wide open.

Steffy and Daphne move forward

On Friday’s episode, Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) made her impression on Carter.

Hope seems to believe they have one-upped Steffy and the Forresters, but she has no idea that Daphne is coming for her man.

The flirting was right on target, and Steffy was pleased with how things were going. However, Ridge warns his daughter not to move too fast or play too dirty.

Next week, things continue to move forward as the contract for Daphne’s signature scent for the fashion house is locked in. Carter and Hope are ready to prove Ridge and Steffy wrong, but they have no idea they walked right into the raven-haired beauty’s plan.

There will be plenty of Forrester family scenes next week as Ridge and Taylor celebrate Steffy and Finn’s anniversary. After the bumps in the road, some time together is exactly what they need.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.