Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy’s plant and Bill hides Luna

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the new year comes with new plans for the hit CBS soap.

It’s been much of the same for the last several weeks following the Forrester takeover.

Bill’s (Don Diamont) reckless decision with Luna (Lisa Yamada) will impact more people than just him.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) hasn’t done much upfront, but this week, we learn that she has been busy working behind the scenes to ensure her family’s company is returned.

The next several weeks will lead into February sweeps, kicking things up a notch.

Here’s what’s happening this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Steffy’s big plans

Forrester Creations has focused on what Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) plan to do with it.

Steffy, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), and Eric (John McCook) have mostly taken a backseat, complaining about the company’s problems.

That changes this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

When Steffy proposes they return to the company, Ridge isn’t interested. He attempts to tell her it would only be for show, but little does he know she has her own plan in motion.

Carter and Hope want to move forward with a perfume line at Forrester, and Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) pops up to present her vision. She doesn’t look thrilled in The Bold and the Beautiful preview when she meets with the couple, and we know why.

Daphne is there on behalf of Steffy, and viewers will see more of that coming up.

Luna sets her sights on Will

Bill taking Luna out of jail and into his home was a shock.

He hasn’t told anyone about her being there, so Bill must send Luna away when Will (Crew Morrow) and Electra (Laneya Grace) show up at the Spencer mansion.

In The Bold and the Beautiful preview, Luna is seen smiling as she peers through what appears to be the staircase at Will and Electra.

Bill may believe her reign of terror is over, but it is far from it.

We suspect that Luna being free will affect many more lives, especially the people who were close to the people she killed.

Storylines are coming for Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), and Luna’s reappearance would be perfect timing.

This is a dangerous game, and ahead of February sweeps, things will get more complicated for everyone in Los Angeles, not just those in Bill Spencer’s orbit.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.