Bold and the Beautiful star Sean Kanan talks sobriety journey

Sean Kanan is a familiar face in the world of soaps.

He played AJ Quartermaine on General Hospital and has held the role of Deacon Sharpe on The Bold and the Beautiful for 25 years.

Ironically, both of those characters struggled with alcohol issues, something Sean dealt with himself.

It’s been five years since the soap star decided to get sober, which changed his life.

With a little nudge from his wife, Michele, he decided to get sober, which led to better things in his life.

He had dabbled in sobriety before, but it never fully stuck and would lead to a relapse that was messy.

Sean Kanan talks about being five years sober

In an exclusive interview with People, Sean Kanan and his wife, Michele, opened up about his decision to get sober and the role she played in it.

It was a conversation between Sean and Michele that would lead to his choice to quit drinking.

Michele told him, “I have put my heart and everything into this relationship. Please tell me that I didn’t back the wrong horse.” This statement struck a chord with him, changing his perspective.

Sean had been attempting to get sober for a “long time,” but when Michele told him that, it was like the “skies parted.”

He said, “I believe there’s two forces in the universe that create profound and lasting change in human beings, and that’s fear and love. I was motivated by both. I was in fear of losing the thing that I loved the most, which was Michele, and that was the ultimate catalyst that finally got me to get it together.”

What’s next for Deacon on The Bold and the Beautiful?

We see less Deacon on The Bold and the Beautiful these days, but more scenes are coming.

He hired Remy (Christian Weissmann) without knowing him and gave him a place to stay.

Unfortunately, that may come back to bite him as Electra (Laneya Grace) now knows the truth about Remy and what he did to her.

Deacon and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) are still going strong. They are quite the odd couple, but it works. His relationship with Hope (Annika Noelle) is improving, but we have yet to see his take on her part in the Forrester Creations takeover.

Hopefully, there will be more Deacon to come in 2025, as the storylines he’s been involved with since returning have been entertaining.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.