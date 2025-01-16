Luna’s father on Bold and Beautiful: Ted King teases ‘mayhem’ as Jack returns

The Bold and the Beautiful has circled back to Luna (Lisa Yamada) and Poppy (Romy Park).

Despite her paternity being settled after Bill (Don Diamont) believed he was her father, the writers made it seem as if it was Tom (Clint Howard), leading to her murderous rampage.

However, months later, Li (Naomi Matsuda) ran a DNA test to confirm that Tom was Luna’s father.

After she called Poppy to her office on a recent episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, it was hinted Tom wasn’t Luna’s father.

So, who is?

With Jack’s (Ted King) upcoming return and spoilers hinting that Li accuses Poppy of betraying her with her husband, we suspect he may be Luna’s daddy.

Ted King teases return as Jack

It’s been a while since Jack was onscreen in Los Angeles. He burnt bridges with his son and Li when it was revealed that Finn (Tanner Novlan) wasn’t his adopted son but his biological son—a child he fathered with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

Ted took to Instagram to confirm his return to The Bold and the Beautiful, teasing the “mayhem” that is coming.

He captioned the share, “So grateful Jack is back! A lot of mayhem will ensue on your screens over the next few days. Happy we were able to shoot these scenes before the recent Los Angeles catastrophes. @boldandbeautifulcbs @cbstv #jacksback @grateful”

Is Jack Luna’s father?

Given that things have changed so many times when it comes to Luna and her father, it’s up in the air whether Jack will be Luna’s father.

At one point, the writers hinted that Finn may have fathered Luna. Poppy and he spent time together when she was living with Li and Jack.

All we know for sure right now is Tom isn’t Luna’s father, and she killed him because they both believed he was her other parent.

Poppy hasn’t told a soul who Luna’s father is, keeping it to herself for years as they moved from place to place and lived an unstable existence.

Li was shown screaming at Poppy in the preview for this week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap, which will presumably happen during cliffhanger Friday.

While all signs point to the obvious answer being that Jack fathered Luna, we can’t bank on anything at this point with The Bold and the Beautiful. The trajectory has changed so much that we aren’t even sure Luna has a father.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.