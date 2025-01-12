Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy returns to Forrester and Li lays into Poppy

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease tensions rise in the coming days.

Forrester Creations is still in shambles without Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) at the helm.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is heartbroken to learn Ridge went back to Taylor (Rebecca Budig) following her decision to take the CEO position, which only adds to the tension in the office.

Steffy has been plotting her revenge, and her plan is in full swing.

Meanwhile, Luna (Lisa Yamada) is enjoying her freedom at the Spencer mansion, but it will come at a cost.

Here’s what’s happening on The Bold and the Beautiful this week.

Steffy returns to Forrester

With Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) on board with phase one of Steffy’s plan, the second step has to be put in motion.

When Steffy returns to Forrester, Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) are surprised to see her there.

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video highlights her return, with Hope questioning her motives.

Brooke is there, too, which adds another layer to the complicated situation.

Will Hope continue on her high horse and give Steffy a hard time, or will she let her back without much issue?

Li and Poppy argue

With Luna living with Bill (Don Diamont), there are still plenty of questions about how it will work and what will happen when Poppy (Romy Park) attempts to visit her daughter.

We haven’t seen much of Poppy and Li (Naomi Matsuda), but that’s about to change.

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video highlights an argument between the sisters.

Li accuses Poppy of betraying her with Jack (Ted King), saying that he is Luna’s father. When the characters first debuted, there had been speculation that the way things were between the sisters was because Poppy was sleeping with Jack or Finn (Tanner Novlan).

However, we thought it was solidified that Tom (Clint Howard) was Luna’s dad, but based on the preview, we aren’t so sure anymore.

The way Li treated Luna was also suspicious but would align if she believed that Luna was her husband’s daughter. Why things haven’t been discussed in the open remains unclear, but things will come to a head this week.

Circling back to this story and having Luna live with Bill has opened up questions, giving the show another avenue to explore as February sweeps draw near.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.