General Hospital’s Kelly Monaco claps back at trolls with epic photo

General Hospital’s Kelly Monaco (Sam) clapped back at trolls with an epic photo and some unsettling news about the ABC soap opera.

The actress took a social media break for nearly six months. Kelly’s last post was in April, wishing her friend and costar Kirsten Storms (Maxie) happy birthday.

Unfortunately for Kelly, her return to social media wasn’t met with the kindness she hoped. Instead, the 44-year-old was faced with criticism about her looks.

Changing out the picture

Kelly initially shared a photo from her GH dressing room. She was resting on her couch with a bandana around her neck. The actress acknowledged she was exhausted and it had been a while since Kelly posted on social media.

There was a long message with her post pleading with fans to be kind. Kelly asked her followers to look into her eyes, not critique her body. She is human with feelings, just like everyone else. The message ending with Kelly explaining all the hate and negativity is why she doesn’t share her life on social media anymore.

Her words, though, fell on deaf ears, and the trolls came out in full force. Kelly not only edited down her lengthy caption but swapped out the photo for the stunning selfie on her Instagram page now.

The brunette beauty further spread her message of not criticizing by sharing a photo of two nude women diving into the ocean with the caption, “Let’s take the attention away from my face.”

Not all comments were mean. Kelly received plenty of love from fans, friends, and colleagues. Michelle Stafford asked, “How come… you are so gorgeous and amazing???” Maura West expressed her love for Kelly too. One fan asked Kelly not to swap out any more photos and ride the love wave.

Changes coming to GH

Earlier this week, news broke that Emme Rylan (Lulu) and William DeVry (Julian) were fired from General Hospital. The network has yet to confirm they were let go. However, Emme shared a cryptic Instagram post leading fans to believe she was done at GH.

Now Kelly’s post has added more fuel to the fire that the ABC soap opera is headed for a casting bloodbath. It is no coincidence that her caption mentioned, “a lot of changes happening at #GH” as William and Emme’s firing was leaked.

As for exactly what those changes mean, fans will have to wait and see. One thing is for sure — a casting shakeup is headed to General Hospital, and fans aren’t going to be very happy.

Hats off to Kelly Monaco for tackling the haters by sharing a stunning selfie!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.