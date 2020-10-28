General Hospital’s Kathleen Gati ‘excited’ for Liesl Obrecht’s return

Kathleen Gati made a brief appearance on General Hospital recently, and she will be back as Liesl Obrecht for more episodes soon.

She recently spoke to Soap Opera Digest about her return to work on the ABC soap and talked about how grateful she is for all the fan support.

When will Dr. Obrecht be back in Port Charles?

At this point, Kathleen Gati hasn’t revealed when she will return to General Hospital. She told the outlet, “I’m always excited for Dr. Obrecht to come back and do some dastardly deeds!”

While the future return date is unknown — or not available for publication — General Hospital viewers hope it is sooner rather than later. There is a lot for Liesl to clean up in Port Charles and many relationships to mend.

She is the reason behind Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) returning home.

Dr. Obrecht needs her name cleared, and he is just the guy to get the information needed to make that happen.

Unfortunately, Dante is now embroiled in a possible love triangle with his ex-wife, Lulu (Emme Rylan), and her new love, Dustin (Mark Lawson).

Why is Dr. Obrecht in jail on General Hospital?

While Liesl isn’t technically behind bars, her presence at the WSB facility isn’t by choice. She was framed for Peter’s (Wes Ramsey) misdeeds and his plot to blame it all on her.

It wasn’t too much of a stretch to believe Dr. Obrecht would do all of the things she was accused of. As a villain, she was put through the wringer, but this time, the crimes aren’t hers.

She lost everything because of Peter, and now, she wants him to pay.

Little does she know there are other people in Port Charles waiting on the demise of Peter. Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) is working on getting him out of the picture for the sake of Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and their daughter, Georgie.

On top of that, Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) is back in town.

She is now the Chief of Staff at General Hospital. It was a role her mother once held too. Dr. Obrecht needs to reconcile with Britt, who turned her back on her when the charges against Liesl were revealed.

Thankfully, Kathleen Gati enjoys what she does and is happy to return as Liesl Obrecht when the opportunity presents itself.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.