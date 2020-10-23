General Hospital spoilers for next week: Anna reaches out, Lulu needs advice, and Spinelli moves forward

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes tease the mystery factor is amped up.

It is the week before November sweeps officially begin and that means a lot is going to be happening all at once.

With all of the storylines in Port Charles, you never know which one will be handled first.

Kevin in demand

The resident shrink hasn’t been seen too much since General Hospital resumed filming. Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) is going to be in demand next week as several residents in Port Charles need his help.

First, Lulu (Emme Rylan) is going to need his ear and his advice.

Her world exploded with Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) returning and saying the L-word to Dustin (Mark Lawson) all in a short time span. She has to make a decision, but what is best for her may not be what’s best for her family.

Anna (Finola Hughes) is going to reach out to Kevin as well.

She is perplexed about what to do with Alex (Finola Hughes). The twins have been at odds for decades, but with Peter (Wes Ramsey) in the picture, she needs to know whether she or her sister is his mother.

Sasha is questioned

The General Hospital writers have been prepping for a drug abuse storyline with Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) for months. She took something to take the edge off, and now, she is continuing to take what she needs.

Last week, Deception had a big opportunity, and Sasha blew it by being disheveled and off her game. She came in looking like a wreck, which cost Lucy (Lynn Herring) and the rest of the people counting on her everything.

Chase (Josh Swickard) is going to catch wind that something isn’t right with his gal pal. Her behavior is off, and his detective senses go off. Will he be able to save her from herself?

Spinelli moves forward with exposing Peter

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is at a high in her life right now. She has everything she thought she wanted and now, Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) is going to be the one who brings it crashing down.

He knows Peter is not a good guy, but no one else wants to believe him. Well, except Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers). Now, he is going to have to pretend to be there for Maxie next week on General Hospital, even if it kills him.

A chat with Sonny (Maurice Benard) may be just what Spinelli needs to move forward.

Be sure to tune in next week to see where November sweeps will be taking viewers.

