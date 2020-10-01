General Hospital spoilers for next week: Lulu takes a big step, Sonny and Jason conspire, and Brook Lynn tells the truth

General Hospital spoilers for next week reveal that the lead into November sweeps is in the beginning stages.

After nearly a full week of pre-emptions due to baseball, General Hospital fans will finally get their Port Charles fix.

A lot is going to come out and some relationships will never be the same.

Brook Lynn comes clean

Despite her best efforts to wreck Ned (Wally Kurth) and Olivia’s (Lisa LoCicero) marriage, Brook Lynn (Briana Lane) will come clean to her step mom at the end of the week.

She deleted messages that were left for Ned while Olivia was out with Robert (Tristan Rogers), and now, things between the couple are not good.

Will Brook Lynn’s confession be enough to fix the marriage, or has what transpired between Olivia and Robert and Ned and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) cost the couple everything they worked hard to build?

Jason and Sonny devise a plan

Cyrus (Jeff Kober) is going to be a thorn in Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) side. Sonny will have a conversation with Jason (Steve Burton) about what their next steps will be.

Not only will the drug importer be a bother to the Corinthos organization, but he is also going to be hounding Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) for a file.

Presumably, it will be about Sonny or Jason, but where Cyrus is concerned, no one can be too sure.

By mid-week, Jason will put a warning out for Epiphany (Sonya Eddy). She is up in arms about what is happening at General Hospital. He will assure the nurse that things are in the works, but as always, no details will be given.

In fact, the idea that Jason is even giving her a warning means he knows what is at stake for her and the rest of the employees who have been punished by Cyrus’ decisions.

Lulu takes a big step

After Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) left over a year ago, Lulu (Emme Rylan) was left to pick up the pieces of her life. Brook Lynn back in town opened old wounds, but she found comfort in the arms of someone unexpected.

Dustin (Mark Lawson) has brought out the best in Lulu. Their relationship has grown over time, and next week on General Hospital, the couple will take the next steps.

After some consideration, Lulu is going to ask Dustin to move in with her. This is going to be a big deal.

Both of her kids will now adjust to him being the man of the house. Olivia’s non-visit with Dante likely had something to do with the decision.

No one in Port Charles has any idea that Dante is on his way back.

He is going to be on a mission to expose Peter (Wes Ramsey). Not only will he destroy the life of his ex-wife’s best friend, but he will also be disrupting everything that Lulu and Dustin have built.

When will he arrive?

Make sure to tune in all next week to catch up on what is happening in Port Charles!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.