General Hospital spoilers: Trina gets caught up, Sonny confronts Esme, and Carly and Ava chat

Carly and Ava share a moment on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease big things are happening in Port Charles this week.

As the sex tape situation spirals out of control, one girl takes the fall because of a green-eyed villain.

The teen scene takes center stage as an arrest happens, and a thinly-veiled threat is made.

Trina is questioned

In Friday’s episode, Jordan (Tanisha Harper) asked Trina (Tabyana Ali) to come down to the station. This was after the “information” came in from a source with the possible revelation about who filmed the sex tape.

Remember, Esme (Avery Pohl) slipped a phone into Trina’s bag while she visited Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) at Spring Ridge. She also made the anonymous call, revealing a tip about the sex tape.

When Jordan sits down with Trina, she tells the police commissioner to ask her anything.

General Hospital spoilers revealed that Trina would be arrested. That is precisely what happens as the preview video shows a distraught Portia (Brook Kerr) being comforted by Curtis (Donnell Turner).

Ask Me Anything | General Hospital Promo (March 28th, 2022)

Watch this video on YouTube

Spencer confides in Victor

As much as everyone wants Spencer to steer clear of Victor (Charles Shaughnessy), he isn’t ready to ditch his problematic uncle.

When he confides in his great uncle, will it be about the possibility that Esme is pregnant? While it’s likely a ploy to keep Spencer hanging on, it has sent him into a tailspin.

Or is the confession that Spencer wants to be with Trina and leave Esme in the dust? The latter ensured that isn’t a possibility by setting up her nemesis to take the fall for the sex tape.

Sonny pressures Esme

Sonny (Maurice Benard) is no fool regarding evil deeds. He knows how close Joss (Eden McCoy) and Trina are and believes that she isn’t the one who filmed the sex tape.

Trina was knocked out, and she isn’t calculated like Esme. That’s why Sonny takes matters into his own hands.

When Sonny and Esme sit face-to-face, he tells her, “All you gotta do is confess.” Will she take the offer or continue to play dumb?

As the news about Trina’s arrest ripples through Port Charles, the shock and anger begin to settle in. Carly (Laura Wright) and Ava (Maura West) are at the Metro Court with shocked looks, and Portia is breaking down.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.