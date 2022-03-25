General Hospital spoilers for next week: Curtis is fed up, Trina is targeted, and Nina fights

Nina wants to claim what she believes is rightfully hers on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease that next week’s episodes of the ABC soap continue to unravel the secrets that the people of Port Charles are holding in.

There’s a lot to unpack, from new relationships forming to the plans Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) has for the Cassadines. Friendships are developing, which cause concern as well.

Here’s what GH viewers can expect from the ABC soap next week.

Sex tape drama

Cam (William Lipton) and Joss (Eden McCoy) gave their side of the story to the Invader and talked with the police detective about what happened.

Next week on General Hospital, the teens feel like it’s them against the world. That might be the truth, too.

Esme (Avery Pohl) dropped that phone into Trina’s (Tabyana Ali) bag at Spring Ridge. She was so heated that Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) was paying attention to Trina and considered she was the guilty party. The only thing she knew to do was to stick it to Trina.

As things between Spencer and Esme remain tense, Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) has worked on Esme’s behalf. Next week, she will lay on the charm, but surely the prince isn’t dumb enough to fall for it — right?

Spoilers tease that Trina will be arrested for the crime.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Ashford family drama

Curtis (Donnell Turner) is sick of the back and forth with Marshall (Robert Gossett), but what does that mean for them moving forward.

Meanwhile, TJ (Tajh Bellow) and Molly (Haley Pullos) are worried about Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn). Does this have to do with her offering Harmony (Inga Cadranel) a place to stay? The Davis daughters are suspicious about their newfound friendship, especially since she was part of Kristina’s (Lexi Ainsworth) Dawn of Day experience.

Nina moves forward with Wiley visitation

Like a dog with a bone, Nina (Cynthia Watros) isn’t giving up on her right to fight to see Wiley. She may have Harmony on board, but one thing’s for sure, she isn’t going down without a fight.

Next week, General Hospital spoilers tease Scott (Kin Shriner) has a new client. We presume this is Nina in her quest to win grandparent visiting, especially because Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) is sought out by Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen).

This battle will send ripples through the family, especially with Sonny (Maurice Benard) advocating for Nina to be able to see Wiley.

Be sure to tune in all next week so not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.