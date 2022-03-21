General Hospital spoilers: Michael and Sonny get heated, Portia and Curtis celebrate, and more

Portia and Curtis celebrate this week on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease it’s a week of emotions running high in Port Charles.

Relationships, friendships, and life situations complicate things as decisions are made.

Here’s what GH viewers can expect this week as March continues to shake things up.

Michael and Sonny face-off

The father and son don’t see eye to eye, and this week will be no different.

Michael (Chad Duell) was arrested after punching out the Invader reporter after he suggested that Joss (Eden McCoy) may have leaked her own sex tape.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) will head to the PCPD to help his son, but Michael will want nothing from his father. He’s made it clear that he is not here for any of his dad’s antics, and he is not thrilled that Sonny chose Nina (Cynthia Watros) over his family.

Meanwhile, Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) passed out while trying to get a hold of Carly (Laura Wright). General Hospital spoilers hinted at a medical emergency, and it looks like it surrounds Michael’s lady love.

Speaking of Carly, she heads to see Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) at the Invader. It appears they will discuss the sex tape story. Will Alexis pull the story, or will she allow it to be run? It doesn’t look too promising when the women meet and have a discussion.

Curtis and Portia

The General Hospital preview video opens up with Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Portia (Brook Kerr) celebrating.

Their dreams are finally coming true, and their life together can move forward. Portia has been preoccupied with Trina (Tabyana Ali) and her friendship with Spencer (Nicholas Chavez), but she can relax and enjoy time with the man she loves.

When Trina returns, she will be played by the new actress who is taking over the role from Sydney Mikayla. It looks like that may be at the end of the week.

Other Port Charles tidbits

The rest of Port Charles continues to move on with their lives. Nina will spend some time with Phyllis (Joyce Guy). After the recent encounters she’s had with Sonny, her head is all over the place. His violent outbursts made her uncomfortable, and she already reminded him that she knew “Mike,” not Sonny.

Spencer’s time at Spring Ridge is up, and plans to have him home are being made. As things between him and Esme (Avery Pohl) remain tense, how will their relationship move forward when he returns to the real world?

Look for a rekindling of romance between Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Finn (Michael Easton).

Be sure to tune in all week so not a moment of the emotional drama is missed.

