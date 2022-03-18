General Hospital spoilers for next week: Victor is on the radar, Sonny takes a meeting, and more

Victor is on everyone’s radar on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap promise more investigating, awkward moments, and family dinners are on the agenda.

A lot is happening in and around Port Charles, and none of it is great.

How will next week play out? Let’s take a look at what GH viewers can expect.

Cassadine chaos

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) decides that a Cassadine family dinner is important. When he and Ava (Maura West) decide to ask Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) what he’s up to, something tells us he won’t be forthcoming.

Victor is on everyone’s radar right now. Ava is keeping a close eye on him, and he’s not yet caught on. However, he is very aware that Anna (Finola Hughes), Laura (Genie Francis), and Drew (Cameron Mathison) are on to him.

The foiled activation of Drew put Victor on high alert, but it seems Sam (Kelly Monaco) may have a plan. Will she be able to convince Anna and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) when they meet to compare notes?

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) is being released from Spring Ridge, but how will that go? Will he reconcile with Nikolas and Ave, or will he remain living with Laura and Kevin (Jon Lindstrom)?

More mob business

Selina (Lydia Look) is back and ready to make moves in Port Charles. She offered Curtis (Donnell Turner) a sweet deal, but it doesn’t seem like the Savoy is where she will land.

Next week, Selina will want to take a meeting with Sonny (Maurice Benard). Is she the one who calls Sonny and surprises him at the beginning of the week? After all, things on the mob front have been quiet as of late.

By the end of the week, Curtis will want to see Sonny. Will he discuss what Lydia wanted to offer him with the coffee importer? There isn’t much else for the two to say to one another.

Other Port Charles news

Meanwhile, one of General Hospital’s own will need medical care. Will TJ (Tajh Bellow) and Epiphany (Sonya Eddy) be able to maintain their composure as they treat their colleague?

Things between Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Sonny are complicated. When she attempts to get advice from Phyllis (Joyce Guy), she runs into Sonny instead. Will the two be able to work through their differences, or is this relationship doomed before it really even took off?

