General Hospital spoilers: Selina pays up, Alexis is concerned, and Cam punches Spencer

Curtis gets what he wants on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease it’s time for debts to be paid.

The storylines are heating up this week as we are just two weeks away from the beginning of May sweeps.

Secrets are close to being exposed, and lies are ready to be uncovered as this week promises to be filled with must-see drama in Port Charles.

Selina delivers Curtis’ information

Curtis (Donnell Turner) wanted information on Marshall (Robert Gossett). He asked Jordan (Tanisha Harper) to help and even went to Sonny (Maurice Benard), but both denied him.

Selina (Lydia Look) promised to come through with the information, and Curtis laid down some ground rules for her use of The Savoy.

General Hospital spoilers revealed Curtis wanted someone to pay up and that someone is Selina. She will deliver as promised, but what he finds out about his father may be worse than not knowing where he’s been all of these years.

Cam and Spencer get arrested

There’s nothing like a good punch thrown to kick things off. As Cam (William Lipton) punches Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) at Kelly’s, things worsen.

Spencer did tell Cam that he is working to help Trina (Tabyana Ali) out of her legal problems. He knows Esme (Avery Pohl) is behind the video, but he wants to catch her slipping, which is why she stays at Wyndemere.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

The punch may have been a little too much. Now they both have their own legal issues on their hands and all of the fallout from the sex tape.

Harmony and Alexis

As Harmony’s (Inga Cadranel) life spirals out of control, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is suspicious.

Neil’s (Joe Flanigan) brother was in town, and now, he’s dead. General Hospital viewers saw the two struggle, and Harmony pushed him off the cliff.

The General Hospital preview video shows a police presence as Alexis heads back from Wyndemere. This is alarming because she knows that Harmony was at the pier just before she took the launch to visit Nikolas (Marcus Coloma).

Will Alexis confront Harmony at the Metro Court? Carly asks the women if everything is okay, which means things get tense.

So much is happening this week on General Hospital, and Sonny seems to have someone in his trunk. Does that that anything to do with the robbery at Charlie’s?

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.