General Hospital spoilers for next week: Curtis wants to collect, Harmony slips up, and more

Esme doesn’t have many people fooled on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers reveal it’s another week of the same for Port Charles residents.

As the writers gear up for May sweeps, they set the stage with the storylines.

The sex tape, Harmony’s (Inga Cadranel) secrets, and more will be addressed again next week.

Is anyone in Esme’s corner?

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) may seem like he’s sympathetic to Esme (Avery Pohl) and her plight, but is what he told Ava (Maura West) the truth?

A recent episode confirmed that she is Ryan Chamberlain’s (Jon Lindstrom) daughter. A mysterious “Maggie” was also mentioned, including letters written to Esme from her.

Next week on General Hospital, Nikolas offers the damsel in distress some advice. Will she take it, though?

Her actions have caused Joss (Eden McCoy) and Cam (William Lipton) to lose a lot. Esme framed Trina (Tabyana Ali), but that isn’t all. Cam lost his position with Lila’s Kids, and Joss had to close her social media accounts due to harassment.

When Portia (Brook Kerr) and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) butt heads, will it be because of their children?

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Harmony’s secrets

Harmony is keeping a lot from the important people in her life. She has shared half-truths with Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), and now their friendship is to the point of no return.

She is holding back, and when she almost slips up next week, how will she be able to backpedal?

Remember, she raised Nina’s (Cynthia Watros) daughter. Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is the second baby Nina birthed — the one no one accounted for in the beginning. Neil’s (Joe Flanigan) brother knows it all, except that she is the one who killed his brother.

When Alexis offers up the opportunity for Harmony to unburden herself, will she take her friend’s offer and come clean?

Curtis wants to collect

Now that he is in bed with the mob, Curtis (Donnell Turner) wants to collect what he is owed.

By the end of next week on General Hospital, expect him to ask Selina (Lydia Look) to make good on the information on Marshall (Robert Gossett). Will she be able to deliver what Curtis is looking for, and what will he find out about his dad that may have him shaken up?

Something big happens at the Savoy, and if Jordan (Tanisha Harper) is involved, it’s likely criminal. Did his business dealings with the Wu family already go south?

To find out what happens, tune in all next week.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.