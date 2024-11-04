General Hospital spoilers: Sam’s death rocks Port Charles, Sasha in danger, and an explosion

General Hospital spoilers tease that viewers will need tissues this week as the town mourns the loss of Sam (Kelly Monaco).

Kelly was fired from the ABC soap, and they chose to kill her off, leaving a hole in the cast and on the canvas.

As news travels through the close-knit town, prepare for more tears.

Sadness will be compounded with danger, too.

November sweeps are coming in hot, and no one is safe.

Here’s what’s happening on General Hospital this week.

Sam’s death rocks Port Charles

The General Hospital preview video shares a voiceover from Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) talking about Sam being “fearless,” as photos of her are in an album.

We were given glimpses of Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Kristina (Kate Mansi) in shambles as Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) wonders how her daughter could be dead.

Nancy spoke out about the difficulty filming the scenes where Sam died. She called being Kelly’s on-screen mom “effortless” and revealed the love was real.

Spoilers teased that Jason (Steve Burton) leans on Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) during this difficult time. Sam was thick as thieves with them as they navigated through mysteries and danger in Port Charles. Stone Cold, The Jackal, and Fair Samantha were a fierce trio.

Danger in Port Charles

It was only a matter of time before Sidwell (Carlo Rota) made his way to Port Charles.

Holly (Emma Samms) took the diamonds, and he tracked her to the place where those she loves currently live.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) dropped by Carly’s (Laura Wright) house. While we can only assume why, they are interrupted when men burst into the home and grab Sasha.

Carly cries out for her, and the preview doesn’t show what happens next. We can only assume it has everything to do with Sidwell and his revenge against Holly. How he knew who to grab remains a mystery, but it will come out in time.

Meanwhile, Michael (Chad Duell) knows that Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) lied to him about the kiss with Drew (Cameron Mathison) only happening once. A scene shows him looking at the footage, seemingly showing what happened between his wife and uncle.

The final scenes show a bomb leading to an explosion, which we assume is one of the warehouses Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Jason have. Sidwell is the new big bad, and Holly has brought the danger to Port Charles.

It will be a wild week for General Hospital viewers. Make sure you have tissues on hand as the scenes mourning Sam play out.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.