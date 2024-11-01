General Hospital spoilers for next week: News of Sam’s death spreads, Sasha and Willow go at it, and more

General Hospital spoilers tease that next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap continue to be emotional for the people of Port Charles.

Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) death has shaken everyone who knew and loved her, and the fallout of what happened will continue for weeks to come.

November sweeps is here, which means the month will continue to throw curveballs as the weeks go on.

Secrets are never a good thing, and Port Charles has plenty of secret keepers who could blow up relationships with one slip of the tongue.

There is danger lurking, which puts more than a few lives in danger.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what is happening next week on General Hospital.

Sam’s death rocks Port Charles

As news continues to spread about what happened to Sam, her friends, and loved ones have a hard time grasping the reality that lies ahead.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) has a tough road ahead of her with her daughters as they navigate being the Davis girls without Sam.

Jason (Steve Burton) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) will have to work out the logistics for the kids, which will be challenging.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) will lean on Sonny (Maurice Benard) as he navigates the loss of Sam and the reality that Lulu (Alexa Havins) is alive because of what Sam did for him and his son.

Sasha and Willow at odds

The realization that Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) broke Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) confidence about Drew comes to a head next week on General Hospital.

It won’t be good when the two women come face to face. Willow lied to Michael (Chad Duell) about it only happening once, and Sasha already told him it was twice.

It doesn’t help that Sasha and Michael slept together, which we speculate will end in a pregnancy and worsen things.

More Port Charles tidbits

Robert (Tristan Rogers) and Holly (Emma Samms) continue to walk down memory lane. Their situation with Sasha is complex, and it won’t be easy to navigate moving forward.

Meanwhile, Sidwell (Carol Rota) is still a threat. Brennan (Charles Mesure) worries about Carly’s (Laura Wright) safety, which only intensifies things as he works hard to ensure the threat level doesn’t increase.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase (Josh Swickard) are back on-screen following Violet’s (Jophielle) goodbye. Look for the couple to make a life-changing decision.

Also, look for some scheming between Cody (Josh Kelly) and Tracy (Jane Elliot) next week. We suspect it has to do with Drew’s downfall.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.