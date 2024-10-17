General Hospital makes Sasha Holly’s daughter — GH fans weigh in

General Hospital has seemingly gone off the deep end with the writing lately.

Several storyline changes have occurred, and the latest one seems to be an attempt to make a take-it-or-leave-it character more important.

Sasha (Sofia Mattson) has been on the canvas for years after being found by Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) to pose as Nina’s (Cynthia Watros) daughter. From there, she was woven into the Corinthos family with her relationship with Michael (Chad Duell) and then with Brando (Johnny Wactor).

Now, she lives at the Quartermaine home as the cook and is in a relationship with Cody (Josh Kelly). He was another take-it-or-leave-it character made into a legacy character when the writers made him Mac’s (John J. York) son.

A recent episode of General Hospital saw Holly (Emma Samms) appear at the Quartermaine home, and Sasha wondered what her mother was doing there.

We didn’t have Sasha being Holly’s daughter on our outrageous things GH has done bingo card, but here we are.

General Hospital viewers weigh in on Sasha being Holly’s daughter

To be fair, Sasha never disclosed a whole backstory. Her mother had passed away, and she was raised by her grandmother, whom she loved very much. She was caring for her grandmother, so she needed the money Valentin offered and decided to pose as Nina’s daughter.

However, there is some confusion about how Holly could stay away, knowing that her daughter went through hell after losing her son and then her husband. She broke down on national television, and her mother remained in the shadows.

GH viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their opinions about Sasha being added to the legacy character connections.

One viewer questioned how Sasha had been on the canvas for six years without mentioning that Holly was her mother, even when she was in town.

Sasha been in town since 2018. Holly dropped in a few times since. And yet Sasha nor Holly ever mentioned being related???#GH pic.twitter.com/Epx2SOVfbv — Jackie🕊️🕊️ (@HotVannaNights) October 16, 2024

Someone else snarked on where Holly had been while Sasha spiraled out of control after losing Liam and Brando.

So while Sasha was spiraling on national TV after her baby died and when she had to grieve her husband alone after Heather Webber murder him in cold blood….Holly was out there gallivanting around the world trying to save her preferred child and scamming people outta money??#GH pic.twitter.com/EHGKTzWHEW — Reka (@reka_1215) October 16, 2024

Another one complimented the actress but reiterated making her Holly’s daughter doesn’t make Sasha relevant.

Making Sasha Holly's daughter doesn't suddenly make her relevant. Not shade to the actress, who is lovely, but the character is a waste of airtime at this point. #GH pic.twitter.com/bsdyQkMeMS — 🌸ᗷEᑕKYᔕᒪᗩYᔕ🌸🍉✌🏻 (@BeckySlaysGH) October 16, 2024

This also raises questions as to who Sasha’s father could be. We know that Ethan (Nathan Parsons) was Luke’s (Anthony Geary) son. Could Sasha be Robert’s (Tristan Rogers) daughter?

That would complicate things between her and Cody, making them cousins. Surely GH wouldn’t go there — would they?

General Hospital called out for Sam’s exit storyline

General Hospital is catching a lot of backlash this week.

It started with the not-so-shocking revelation that Sam (Kelly Monaco) was a match to donate a portion of her liver to save Lulu (Alexa Havins). This is Kelly’s exit storyline, where Sam will be killed off.

Things aren’t going well as a whole for the show, with many unhappy viewers over several storylines.

If things continue this way, it will be bad for the show and its fans, who have dedicated years of their lives to watching it.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.