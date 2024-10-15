General Hospital uses Kelly Monaco’s exit to prop Lulu — GH fans weigh in

Kelly Monaco being fired from General Hospital came out of left field.

She was once a leading lady on the daytime drama, even giving Carly (Laura Wright) a run for her money.

However, Kelly wrapped up her final scenes as Sam last month, and we know the ABC soap is killing her. There will be no recast or return down the road.

Now we know where this storyline is headed, and we can say we saw it coming a mile away.

The most recent episode of General Hospital revealed Sam will be the match to donate some of her liver to Lulu (Alexa Havins) to save her life.

However, it isn’t going over with viewers, who are sounding off about it on social media.

General Hospital fans weigh in on Kelly Monaco’s impending exit

As soon as the recent episode of General Hospital aired, viewers immediately took to Soap Twitter (currently called X) to voice their unhappiness.

One viewer believes Sam being the match is a rewrite following Kelly Monaco’s firing. Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) was brought back on contract, so his not being a viable donor makes no sense.

So, in other words, the hospital for some reason took MONTHS to get Sam's results of being a "match"… ? Because she just sat down next to Rocco last week saying they will find a match. And she said they got tested back in August.



Not a last minute rewrite at all. #GH pic.twitter.com/mk7iHoCpl8 — lydia (musky elon should resign) (@fylogenic) October 15, 2024

Another viewer called the exit “insulting,” and we’d have to agree.

Sam finding out she’s the match.



we’ve seen her 2 eps before this. this whole exit has been insulting from its quick start to finish. we all deserved better 💔 #gh pic.twitter.com/GLeHT1kdqx — Fe. (@moiraswigs) October 15, 2024

Another pointed out that women characters always donate and reiterated, “SAM DESERVED MORE.”

This is sooooooooooo messed up killing her off this way why is it ALWAYS female characters donating their organs General Hospital writers are so morbid & gross

Like I always knew the show could careless about their female characters but THIS IS A NEW LOW GH

SAM DESERVED MORE #GH https://t.co/16763NjAK4 — WATCH MY TYPE MUSIC VIDEO 😃MANIAC MV TO 40M GOAL (@karlabereckless) October 15, 2024

This isn’t the storyline Kelly deserved, but are we surprised based on how they wrote Billy Miller’s Drew off? Kelly did mention that she would speak out and that things didn’t make sense, and now we know why. None of this makes sense.

Alexa Havins tapped to play Lulu

In a perfect world, Lulu finally waking up and taking back her life would be ideal. However, using Kelly Monaco to prop the character who has been in a coma for years is a slap in the face.

The problem isn’t Alexa Havins being Lulu, but she will get pushback because she stepped into the role, giving the writers an out to kill off Sam.

ABC viewers will remember Alexa played Babe Chandler on All My Children, so she is familiar with Michael E. Knight, who plays Martin, Lulu’s uncle. Seeing them reunite will be a trip down memory lane for AMC viewers, but it doesn’t negate that Sam will die saving Lulu.

This viewer summed it up perfectly.

Frank/Nathan/Korte/Chris Killing Sam so you can bring Lulu back is a Terrible way to introduce Alexa Havins into the show #GH pic.twitter.com/pBAby0hti9 — GH Fan (@GHFan10130) October 7, 2024

Unfortunately, this is what we have for now. General Hospital will move on, and the viewer pushback will likely be ignored as they welcome Alexa to the fold and work on propping her up.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.