Steven Webber on General Hospital: Scott Reeves returns after a decade away

General Hospital is giving viewers a walk through memory lane.

Recent casting decisions have brought back several characters who haven’t been on the canvas for years.

We can add Steven Webber (Scott Reeves) to that list by the end of the month.

Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) and Ric (Rick Hearst) are both in Port Charles, seemingly for the foreseeable future.

However, Steven is only visiting Port Charles and will leave before too long.

So, what brings Steven back to General Hospital?

Scott Reeves talks about Steven Webber’s return

TV Insider received the inside scoop from Scott Reeves about his return to General Hospital and stepping back into the role of Steven Webber after over a decade away.

He revealed he worked with Alley Mills and Rebecca Herbst. Alley is the new Heather Webber, who made the role her own. Becky is Elizabeth, Steven’s sister.

Scott told the publication, “It was great to meet and work with Alley Mills. She is so hilarious and plays that role to the hilt.”

As for working with Becky, the actor said, “It was so great to see Becky again. That was like reuniting with family because Becky and I are close outside of GH. She really was like my younger sister.”

Interestingly, he also mentioned the losses General Hospital suffered, including the death of Sonya Eddy (Epiphany), whom he worked with closely. Tyler Christopher and Nneka Garland were discussed.

Details about his return weren’t made clear, but we suspect it is due to Heather’s attempt to be released from prison. Since it is only a short stint and coincides with the beginning of November sweeps, we can only guess his presence was warranted.

Scott revealed that he was open to returning to the show again, but he had wrapped up his return.

Scott Reeves reconnects with old friends

Steve Burton is back at General Hospital, and the two have known each other for over three decades. They were also in the band Port Chuck alongside Bradford Anderson and Brandon Barash.

Scott Reeves mentioned catching up with his old friend and reminiscing about their memories from being on set and performing together.

He remained close with Rick Hearst outside the show, so seeing him back on set was also a treat.

The actor revealed that his wife, Melissa Reeves, was also in Los Angeles while he was filming General Hospital. She plays Jennifer on Days of our Lives and returned to Salem at the same time he returned to Port Charles.

The couple is based in Nashville, Tennessee, these days, so their soap appearances have dwindled.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.