General Hospital spoilers for next week: Alexis gets news, Sonny makes things worse, Tracy fights, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episode of the hit ABC soap tease the people of Port Charles are a hot mess.

November sweeps are on the horizon, and GH is pulling out all the stops to keep fans on their toes.

There’s so much going on in Port Charles, with more coming to light next week, including Tracy (Jane Elliot) on the warpath.

Never one to bite her tongue, Tracy clashes with everyone, but Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Cody (Josh Kelly) bear the brunt of her wrath.

Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and Kristina (Kate Mansi) take a page out of Tracy’s book as they face off over Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), Sonny (Maurice Benard), baby Irene, and so much more.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg for what’s happening on General Hospital next week.

Liz faces some obstacles

If the return of Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) wasn’t bad enough, Liz (Rebecca Herbst) finds herself in the middle of Heather’s (Alley Mills) General Hospital lab drama.

Brad (Parry Shen) discovered what Portia (Brook Kerr) did, and he uses that to his advantage with Liz. Meanwhile, Portia plays dumb with Liz, who really is in the dark about Heather’s test results.

Back on the Lucky front, Liz opens up to Terry (Cassandra James) about her feelings for him. Later, Liz updates Lucky on Lulu’s (Alexa Havins) condition making things even more complicated for the exes.

Speaking of Lulu, when Sam (Kelly Monaco) gets some news, we can’t help but wonder if it has to do with her. Kelly’s exit looms, and the rumor mill is buzzing that she will save Lulu.

General Hospital spoilers reveal Sam and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) are relieved next week. Perhaps Sam learns she is a match to help Lulu. The surgery could lead to Sam’s demise, taking this story to a new level for November sweeps.

Big moves bring big chaos to Port Charles

Dante raced to stop Sonny from turning himself into the Feds this week. That storyline takes a turn GH fans didn’t see coming. Alexis learns her fate early in the week, seriously impacting her family.

Meanwhile, Michael (Chad Duell) struggles to not meddle in his father’s affairs to save Sonny. Michael doesn’t know that Ric (Rick Hearst) plays dirty, and it won’t bode well for the Corinthos clan at all.

Ric also has a plan for Curtis (Donnell Turner), leaving the latter in shock. Curtis’ friend Drew (Cameron Mathison) also, gets an offer from the last person he expected, Ned (Wally Kurth).

Other GH tidbits

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Holly (Emma Samms) has some explaining to do. Not everyone puts Holly in the hot seat. Felicia (Kristina Wagner) encourages her friend to fight for what she wants; aka Robert (Tristan Rogers).

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) leans on Michael after she receives some life-altering news, which also leads to Tracy giving Cody a shoulder to cry on while Anna (Finola Hughes) and Brennan (Charles Mesure) butt heads.

All of this, plus Tracy and Laura (Genie Francis) bond over their past mistakes, and Isaiah (Sawandi Wilson) and Jordan (Tanisha Harper) go on a date.

It’s another don’t-miss week of the hit ABC soap!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.