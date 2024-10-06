Kelly Monaco shares last ‘Davis girls’ General Hospital scene, ‘still doesn’t make any sense’

General Hospital firing Kelly Monaco was not on our 2024 Bingo cards, but here we are.

The actress dedicated over two decades of her life to Port Charles and the character of Samantha McCall. It was met with tearing down who she was the last few years, eventually leading to her being fired from the ABC soap.

Kelly closed the door to her dressing room for the last time at the end of last month. It was bittersweet for her as her anniversary was just days away.

General Hospital has not commented on the situation, and we don’t expect anything as they have a policy of not commenting on casting decisions.

However, we fully expect Kelly to reveal what happened, as she recently teased some of her thoughts and promised to release a “proper statement.”

Everyone is waiting to find out what happened behind the scenes.

Kelly Monaco shares the last ‘Davis girls’ scene

On Instagram, Kelly Monaco shared a photo of her posing alongside her co-stars.

Sam was the daughter of Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and had two sisters, Kristina (Kate Mansi) and Molly (Kristen Vaganos).

They have always been called the “Davis girls,” including when Lexi Ainsworth played Kristina and Haley Pullos played Molly.

The family unit has been intact for years, and the actresses often spent time together.

Kelly wrote, “Last scene with the Davis girls. 😘🥲🙏🏻 still doesn’t make any sense to me.”

We agree that firing Kelly and writing the character off completely “doesn’t make any sense.” Over the last few years, so much has been done to the character that Sam has become unrecognizable to her OG fans.

The Sam General Hospital viewers knew and loved has been long gone, but it didn’t have to happen.

Will Sam die on General Hospital?

Sam will die on General Hospital and based on when Kelly Monaco wrapped her final scenes, it will likely be a part of November sweeps.

Why or how she dies remains a mystery, especially because Sam isn’t involved in a storyline other than her relationship with Dante (Dominic Zamprogna).

We suspect it will have something to do with Alexis being in prison for the murder of Jagger (Adam J. Harrington). We will be floored if there isn’t a final Davis girl scene with Sam and her mom and sisters.

Kelly and Sam deserved better from General Hospital, and we are sorry things ended the way they did.

