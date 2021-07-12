General Hospital spoilers: Sam and Dante talk about kiss, Carly whines to Jason, and more

Carly whines to Jason on General Hospital this week. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital is continuing with relationships and awkward situations as this week kicks off.

Now that Port Charles knows about Carly (Laura Wright) and Jason (Steve Burton), they have to begin living life as if they are actually in love and a legit couple ready to bring the Corinthos organization back to the top where no one can mess with it.

Meanwhile, viewers saw Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) kiss when he saved her on the pier. Finn (Michael Easton) was also there to rescue Liz (Rebecca Herbst) from the trouble as well.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

As the week goes on, General Hospital has plenty more surprises.

Sam and Dante discuss kiss

At the hospital, Dante suggests he and Sam discuss the kiss that happened between them. The General Hospital writers have been testing out their chemistry, and so there is already a growing fanbase for the couple. However, it looks like it may have fizzled out before anything got started.

Both Dante and Sam look like they are cringing at the thought of discussing what happened between them. Will they admit to getting swept up in the moment, or is there something more behind their smooch neither wants to talk about?

Scottie shows up at the ELQ meeting

Over in the Quartermaine living room, an ELQ meeting is gearing up to happen. Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) stands behind Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Michael (Chad Duell), asking to begin the meeting.

Things are finally starting to work out again, but Scottie (Kin Shriner) walks in to stir up some trouble. For weeks, there has been speculation that Austin (Roger Howarth) is the son of Jimmy Lee Holt. It was all but confirmed when Anna (Finola Hughes) revealed she knew his father after seeing a photo in the house she and Valentin were stuck at while searching for clues regarding Peter (Wes Ramsey).

Is this where Austin stakes his claim? It looks like it’s headed this week.

Carly and Jason

Things are tense in Port Charles with the news of Jason and Carly’s impending marriage.

She made sure Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) knew that Jason was just “using” her, except that isn’t what happened. Carly is jealous that he had a connection with someone other than her and that they share a secret.

As the scene plays out, Carly is seen telling Jason it’s not easy for anyone. What does that mean? Aside from Britt and Jax (Ingo Rademacher), everyone else seems okay with their marriage.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.