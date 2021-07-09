General Hospital spoilers for next week: Anna and Valentin meet again, Brook Lynn worries, and more

General Hospital will feature more of Anna and Valentin next week. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week promise there are more twists and turns coming up in Port Charles.

There are so many open-ended mysteries, and some of them are almost ready to come to light.

When one important secret threatens to be exposed, another remains hanging in the balance.

Brook Lynn and Maxie

As the storyline about Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) raising Maxie’s (Kirsten Storms) baby continues to drag on, the concerns are growing.

Monica (Leslie Charleson) expressed her worry about Maxie being about Bailey. Next week on General Hospital, something happens that will have Brook Lynn questioning how long they can keep the lie going.

She had done everything to ensure Maxie can see her baby without being obvious. Still, the blonde mom can’t help but continue to pop up at the Quartermaine mansion, casting suspicions about her motives.

When Nina (Cynthia Watros) surprises Brook Lynn, what will happen?

Anna and her men

It’s been quite a few weeks for Anna (Finola Hughes). The General Hospital writers have teased fans with plenty of Vanna moments, and the chemistry between the super spy and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is off the charts.

There will be some tough conversations coming next week. Anna and Finn (Michael Easton) will talk about their ending and what’s left between them. But after what happened to Chase (Josh Swickard), it isn’t likely Finn will be able to forgive her for letting Peter (Wes Ramsey) wreak havoc on Port Charles.

As if that isn’t bad enough, Valentin and Anna will have to talk about what is happening between them. His admiration of her has never changed, but she doesn’t appear to be on the same page as him. However, there is a fan base for Vanna just waiting for it to be made official.

Other Port Charles happenings

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) gets a shock mid-week, which could be the return of his son Spencer (Nicholas Alexander Chavez). Viewers saw him this week, and he told Trina (Sydney Mikayla) his name was Victor.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) is concerned about what happened with Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn). Her panic attack and her days in solitary confinement have raised some eyebrows.

Not only is she worried about her mom, but she is dealing with the Jarly marriage. Sam loved Jason (Steve Burton) for years, and now, he will be with Carly (Laura Wright).

Be sure to tune in all next week to see what happens in Port Charles.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.