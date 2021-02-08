General Hospital spoilers: Nina gets angry and Valentin knows Peter’s truth

Nina is going to get vocal this week on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers reveal that a lot is going to be unburied in Port Charles during February sweeps.

After what was a mediocre first week, the preview video for this week shows that some secrets will come to light, and it won’t be easy for those involved.

Several secrets have been boiling toward the top and it looks like many of them will hit the boiling point as sweeps continue on.

Peter’s truth

Now that Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) knows the truth about Peter (Wes Ramsey), there are questions about what he will do with it.

At the end of Monday’s episode, there was a will being sent off to Peter. It was from Alex Marik (Finola Hughes) and had a return address of D. Marik. Of course, that was a nod to Alex’s husband, Dimitri who was on the now-defunct ABC soap, All My Children.

With only days left before Peter is to marry Maxie (Kirsten Storms), there is some worry that his truth will be revealed. Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) is on to him, along with Jason (Steve Burton).

Anna is off to look for Liesel (Kathleen Gati), but little does she know that she is hiding out in Port Charles in plain sight.

With Alex’s will being sent to Peter, there are plenty of questions. Is Anna’s sister actually dead following her being shot on the Haunted Star? The twins battled it out, and it is clear that Alex knew she was Peter’s mother, but will he learn that truth?

Nina wants to get even

Now that Nina (Cynthia Watros) knows the truth about Nelle (Chloe Lanier), she wants revenge. She is so angry that Jax (Ingo Rademacher) and Carly (Laura Wright) held the secret from her, and now, they are going to pay.

In the General Hospital preview, she is seen saying “I know what you both did to my daughter.” Is she accusing them of pushing her off the cliff? After all, that would be an easy assumption based on Carly’s hatred for Nelle. It isn’t what happened as viewers saw, but Nina wasn’t there.

Also, there are rumblings that Nina will make trouble for Michael (Chad Duell) and the adoption process. With Nelle dead, there was nothing in the way of Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) becoming Wiley (Theo and Erik Olson). That all changes now that she realizes he is her grandson.

Be sure to tune in the rest of the week to see how everything plays out.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.