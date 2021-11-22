General Hospital spoilers: Lies, questions, and tragedy plague Port Charles

Maxie is shocked to learn about what’s gone down with Brook Lynn. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease it will be a jam-packed week of lies unraveling, questions being asked, and some tragedy mixed in.

It’s a short week with the Thanksgiving holiday, leaving only three new shows airing. Thursday’s episode will be a repeat, and Friday’s show is preempted.

There is so much happening in Port Charles and on Cassadine Island that will change lives forever.

Chase steps it up

After days of badgering Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) about her birth story, Chase (Josh Swickard) figured things out.

Last week, he showed up when Brook Lynn told Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) the truth about Bailey and stepped up to claim her. He said he was the little girl’s father, but don’t think that won’t come with a price.

In the General Hospital preview, Chase is seen saying he will never forgive someone. Is it Brook Lynn?

Meanwhile, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) gets a phone call. Will it be Brook Lynn telling her the secret is out, and Chase is now claiming Bailey?

She is also supposed to support Brando (Johnny Wactor), so maybe the call was about that? Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and their son were in distress after an emergency c-section, and things don’t look good.

Either way, Maxie looks concerned, and more stress is the last thing she needs.

Sonny tells Nina it ‘wasn’t love’

At Charlie’s, Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) sit together. He tells her that what they had in Nixon Falls was not love, it was a lie.

There have been a few hints that “Mike’s” feelings for Nina are still there inside Sonny. He doesn’t want harm to come to her, and when they see each other, that look in his eyes is still there.

Could a reconciliation be in the future?

Cassadine Island

Last week, things on Cassadine Island were dire. As the rocks crumbled, it looked like Jason (Steve Burton) was crushed. Rumors have circulated he is out at General Hospital, and that may be the way he goes.

In the preview video, someone is tending to Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) as she screams for Jason. It looks like Drew (Cameron Mathison) is the one who s helping her because of the bandage on his wrist.

Will everyone make it back to Port Charles alive? It looks like that won’t be the case.

Monday’s episode is the end for Ingo Rademacher as Jax, as he’s been fired from the show.

Be sure to tune in this week so not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.