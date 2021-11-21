Ingo Rademacher is out as Jasper “Jax” Jacks on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital fans are wondering what is happening with Jax (Ingo Rademacher).

He had a mediocre part in the Sonny (Maurice Benard) is alive storyline alongside Nina (Cynthia Watros). He was the one who put it all together, and now, he’s been missing from the canvas.

So, is Jax leaving General Hospital?

What happened to Jax?

It’s unclear what happened to Jax on General Hospital. According to recent GH spoilers, he will appear this week to talk to Carly (Laura Wright).

His final episode is Monday, November 22. This has been confirmed following weeks of speculation about whether Jax was leaving General Hospital or a recast would step into the role.

Jax hasn’t been front and center in weeks, so what the writers will choose to do with him remains unclear. What we do know is he is out, so the character has to leave the canvas. The speculation is that he will end up back in Australia.

Why is Jax leaving General Hospital?

The ABC network has chosen to make mandates for COVID-19 vaccinations part of the job requirement for their actors, crew, and other personnel.

Ingo Rademacher chose not to get vaccinated, which ended his employment with ABC and General Hospital. He has been outspoken about his politics and beliefs. Despite rumors that he was terminated due to some transphobic comments, that was not the case. When he went on a rant about transgender issues, he had already wrapped filming as Jasper Jacks and was no longer a part of the General Hospital cast.

Nancy Lee Grahn, who plays Alexis Davis, confirmed that Ingo was no longer a cast member while publicly addressing his comments and perceived transphobia.

How Ingo was written out as Jasper Jacks remains unclear, but he is done this week. Monday’s General Hospital will be his last, and filming with Laura Wright was the way to go.

His decision to forgo the mandate cost him his job as Jax and his place within the General Hospital family. Despite Jax not being a super popular character, some fans still wanted to see him on the show. He was off-screen for a few years but returned following his exit from The Bold and the Beautiful as Thorne Forrester in 2019.

Yes, both Ingo Rademacher and Jax are done with General Hospital. Whether a recast will happen down the road remains unclear.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.